Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market worth $21.12 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market by Type (Rigid, Flexible), Product Type (Click LVT, Glue-down LVT), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Retail), End-use Sector (Residential, Commercial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", luxury vinyl tiles market is expected to reach USD 21.12 billion by 2030 from USD 17.74 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period.

The construction sector is experiencing rapid growth, which is expected to boost the luxury vinyl tiles market. The rising number of residential and commercial buildings, along with increased renovations and maintenance work, will contribute to the growing demand for LVTs. Additionally, the urban population's desire for decorative interiors-driven by enhanced lifestyles-may further accelerate growth in the LVT market.

Rigid type of luxury vinyl tiles to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

The rigid segment has recently become the leading category in terms of value. Rigid-type LVT is recognized for its durability, offering resistance to dents, scratches, and temperature fluctuations. This feature makes it particularly well-suited for high-traffic areas and environments with higher moisture levels. One of the main advantages of rigid-type LVT is its compatibility with various existing subfloors, including concrete, plywood, and previous flooring materials. It can be installed easily using either a click-lock or glue-down method. This straightforward installation process not only reduces labor costs but also saves time, making it a popular choice among industry professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

Click LVT segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

Click LVT is recognized as one of the fastest-growing segments in the LVT market. Its rising popularity can be attributed to several key factors, including an easy installation process, cost-effectiveness, and versatility. This type of flooring is particularly favored for both residential and commercial use. The innovative click-lock mechanism allows for quick, glue-free installation, significantly reducing labor time and costs. This feature is especially beneficial for renovation projects, making Click LVT an appealing choice for those looking to update their spaces efficiently.

The sales of LVT is experiencing significant growth within retail distribution channels, largely attributed to enhanced in-store experiences, increased consumer trust, and better accessibility. Retail environments, especially large home improvement chains and specialized flooring stores, allow customers to physically see, touch, and compare various LVT products. This tactile engagement not only helps customers make informed decisions but also boosts their confidence in the quality and design of the products.

Residential sector to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The residential sector stands out as the leader in terms of both value and volume. The growth of the luxury vinyl tiles market in the residential segment is largely driven by a variety of home renovation and maintenance projects. As spending on residential construction is expected to increase significantly, particularly in the dynamic and rapidly developing regions of the Asia Pacific and Latin America, a notable trend of urbanization is taking place. This urbanization not only transforms landscapes but also accelerates the growth rate of residential construction, surpassing the growth in more established markets in developed regions.

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is recognized as the leading region in this market, dominating in terms of both volume and value. The continuous growth of residential and commercial construction activities in the US and Canada, particularly in recent years, has significantly increased the demand for floor and wall covering materials. Among these, luxury vinyl tiles have gained popularity due to their durability, versatility, and affordability. Furthermore, the rising trend of renovation and remodeling projects across North America has further intensified the demand for luxury vinyl tiles.

The report profiles key companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (US), Tarkett (France), Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (US), Interface, Inc. (US), Gerflor (France), Forbo Group (Switzerland), Armstrong Flooring (US), Mannington Mills, Inc. (US), Responsive Industries Ltd. (India), and LX Hausys (South Korea).

