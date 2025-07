Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin lead July's hottest crypto picks, driven by bullish trends, adoption, and regulation. Crypto's back in full swing: the global market recently surged past $4?trillion. Experts are now saying the surge is due to clearer U.S. regulatory clarity, spot Bitcoin ETFs, and renewed institutional demand. So, if you're wondering the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...