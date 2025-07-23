Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Deliver Handheld CleanTech to Brewster Marine

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation ("LPC") (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced a CleanTech order from Brewster Marine, a certified MWBE and DBE marine towing company in New Jersey.

"We proudly supply marine businesses with rust removal tools powered by laser technology," said John Armstrong, LPC Executive Vice President. "Our flagship CleanTech brand is presented in a variety of configurations to meet diverse needs. The Professional Roughening Laser acquired by Brewster Marine, is a reliable CW fiber laser solution that integrates a built-in water chiller. We are confident that this new customer will see the value of our CleanTech solutions over other alternatives."

Brewster Marine, established in 2005, is a certified Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) and DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) that provides reliable towing services to the construction industry in and around the NYC and NJ waterways.

USCG Captain Peter Brewster of Brewster Marine commented: "Brewster Marine plans to use laser cleaning to stop the deterioration of corroded infrastructure, which would otherwise require replacement within two years. Given the confined space where sandblasting is impractical, we have opted for laser cleaning to preserve the infrastructure and avoid the significant costs associated with replacement."

Laser cleaning in the marine industry is used for maintaining vessels, equipment and marine infrastructure. This technique presents an ecologically safer alternative for removing rust, coatings, and contaminants compared to abrasive cleaning methods that produce secondary waste and contribute to runoff. By choosing laser cleaning, boating and shipyard professionals create safer and cleaner MRO conditions, protecting the local environment and extending the lifespan of costly equipment.

Learn more about CleanTech in marine applications by visiting our website: https://laserphotonics.com/industries/shipbuilding

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-to-deliver-handheld-cleantech-to-brewster-marine-1051121