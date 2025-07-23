1GLOBAL, a technology-driven global mobile communications provider, has established its headquarters in Amsterdam while significantly strengthening its governance framework. These strategic moves position the company for accelerated growth in the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and global mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) space.

The new 1GLOBAL HQ is located at the striking new Valley complex in Zuidas, Amsterdam.

The establishment of 1GLOBAL Holdings B.V. as the new group's holding company, effective 27 June 2025, represents a decisive step in streamlining the company's structure and a key milestone of its global expansion strategy. The Amsterdam headquarters positions 1GLOBAL at the centre of the European Union's telecommunications regulatory environment while capitalising on the Netherlands' business-friendly climate and deep talent pool.

1GLOBAL has expanded its Board effective 27 June 2025, which previously comprised Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter as Non-Executive Director, as well as founders Hakan Koç and Pyrros Koussios, who will continue to run the company in their executive roles within the Group.

Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter has now been appointed Chairman of the Board. In addition, Marc van Campen, Andrin Bachmann, and Roy van Leeuwen have joined as Non-Executive Directors. Andrin Bachmann will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee, with Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter and Pyrros Koussios as additional members.

The enhanced governance structure reflects 1GLOBAL's evolution from startup to a major global tech player leveraging telecom innovations like eSIM technology to scale rapidly. The expanded board configuration-led by telecommunications veteran Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter as Chairman-demonstrates 1GLOBAL's commitment to leveraging industry expertise while maintaining its technology-first approach.

Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter , an Austrian national, has served as Non-Executive Director of 1GLOBAL since August 2023 and brings 27 years of experience in the tech and telecommunications industry. He is a Board Member of Nordic and Baltic telco company Telia. Previously, Dr. Ametsreiter was CEO of Vodafone Germany from 2015 to 2022 and a member of Vodafone's Global Executive Committee for over six years. He also served as Group CEO of Telekom Austria Group from 2009 to 2015. He holds a PhD in Communication Sciences from the University of Salzburg, Austria.

, an Austrian national, has served as Non-Executive Director of 1GLOBAL since August 2023 and brings 27 years of experience in the tech and telecommunications industry. He is a Board Member of Nordic and Baltic telco company Telia. Previously, Dr. Ametsreiter was CEO of Vodafone Germany from 2015 to 2022 and a member of Vodafone's Global Executive Committee for over six years. He also served as Group CEO of Telekom Austria Group from 2009 to 2015. He holds a PhD in Communication Sciences from the University of Salzburg, Austria. Marc van Campen , a Dutch national, is an Attorney-at-Law and Tax Advisor. He has been a Partner at Dutch law firm Van Campen Liem since 2012, advising clients in the VC, PE, and technology sectors. Previously, he was a Partner at international law firm Baker McKenzie for over 14 years. He holds a master's degree in law from the University of Amsterdam.

, a Dutch national, is an Attorney-at-Law and Tax Advisor. He has been a Partner at Dutch law firm Van Campen Liem since 2012, advising clients in the VC, PE, and technology sectors. Previously, he was a Partner at international law firm Baker McKenzie for over 14 years. He holds a master's degree in law from the University of Amsterdam. Andrin Bachmann , a Swiss and British national, has been a Partner at venture capital and growth equity firm Piton Capital since 2009. He brings extensive Board experience at both private and public companies in the technology and telecommunications sector. Earlier in his career, he was a co-founder at Glocalnet AB, a leading residential telecommunications provider in Sweden. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zürich).

, a Swiss and British national, has been a Partner at venture capital and growth equity firm Piton Capital since 2009. He brings extensive Board experience at both private and public companies in the technology and telecommunications sector. Earlier in his career, he was a co-founder at Glocalnet AB, a leading residential telecommunications provider in Sweden. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zürich). Roy van Leeuwen, a Dutch national, brings over 17 years of experience in the technology and e-commerce sectors. Previously, he was Vice President Group and Managing Director Benelux at AUTO1 Group for over nine years and served as Executive Director of the Board of Directors of AUTO1 European Cars B.V. from 2016 to 2022. He holds an MBA from INSEAD Business School and a master's degree in systems engineering, policy analysis management from Delft University of Technology.

Hakan Koç, founder and Board member of 1GLOBAL, commented: "We are thrilled to establish Amsterdam as our official headquarters and welcome our new Board members to 1GLOBAL. Amsterdam is one of our most important European hubs, so we are delighted to call it our legal home as well. The expertise and experience our new Board members bring from the telco and tech sectors will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate 1GLOBAL's international growth and empower our clients worldwide to unlock the full growth potential of mobile connectivity."

Hannes Ametsreiter, Chairman of 1GLOBAL, commented: "I am very happy to take on the role of Chairman at 1GLOBAL. As it pursues its mission to transform the global telco sector, I'm committed to supporting the company in its next chapter of growth and look forward to working closely with my fellow Board members and the talented 1GLOBAL team. Having dedicated almost my entire professional life to shaping the future of the industry, I firmly believe 1GLOBAL plays a transformational role in our sector that will benefit incumbents, tech and other industries, and most importantly: clients. Its globally leading, proprietary tech stack will turbo-charge the future of mobile communications. 1GLOBAL is a growth enabler in a telecoms market that is full of opportunities for new and established players."

About 1GLOBAL: Leading Digital Transformation in Telecommunications

1GLOBAL is a technology-driven global mobile communications provider dedicated to empowering enterprises worldwide to unlock the full growth potential of mobile connectivity. With a best-in-class telecom technology platform, a comprehensive suite of globally viable regulatory licenses, and privileged access to the telecom wholesale market, 1GLOBAL is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless compliance and connectivity solutions. Serving the world's leading banks, corporations, and digital-first businesses-including neo-banks, travel companies, and payment service providers-1GLOBAL connects over 60 million devices globally.

With full-year revenue exceeding US$100 million in 2024 and expected to approach US$200 million in 2025, 1GLOBAL is a profitable business generating significant cash flows to fund its ongoing investments in infrastructure, transformation, and growth. 2024 saw major client wins and marked 1GLOBAL's evolution from a multi-market telecommunication provider to a global technology-driven mobile connectivity powerhouse.

Established in 2022 by experienced tech founders and entrepreneurs Hakan Koç and Pyrros Koussios, 1GLOBAL is a European technology leader driving digital transformation in the global telecommunications market. It operates as a fully regulated Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") in 10 countries and as a regulated telecommunications operator in an additional 31 countries. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with world-class R&D hubs in Lisbon, Berlin, and São Paulo, 1GLOBAL employs almost 450 experts across 13 countries.

Visit 1GLOBAL for more information.

