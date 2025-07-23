Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
23.07.2025 13:10 Uhr
Kalsec Inc. Enhances and Rebrands Hops Division to KalHops

Rebrand empowers brewers to "Brew Extraordinary" with innovative and tailored hops offerings

KALAMAZOO, Mich., July 23, 2025, a global natural ingredient solution provider for the food and beverage industry, today announced the relaunch of its hops division under the brand name KalHops. This strategic rebranding affirms Kalsec's commitment to continued innovation and excellence in the hops sector. With KalHops' robust product portfolio and approachable industry expertise, brewers are empowered to push creative boundaries and craft exceptional alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

KalHops' extensive product offerings put the right tools in brewers' hands to achieve their desired beverage flavor and aroma profile. Serving as a trusted brewing partner and supplier, KalHops supports brewers' efforts to innovate and diversify their brands. KalHops works side by side with brewers, helping them to brew more efficiently to improve brewhouse yields, reduce tank residency time, reduce dry hop loads and nimbly diversify wort streams.

"With today's supply chain pressures, brewers are challenged to consistently create exciting high-quality beverages and also meet stringent cost in use targets," said Dr. Pattie Aron, Global Business Unit Director for KalHops. "Our technical expertise in hop oil fractionation allows us to produce 100% hop derived solutions that marry well with our core competencies in natural flavors and natural colors applications. We are more than just a hop supplier; our products and applications support allow us to excel at developing beverages and make us a go-to resource and trusted partner for brewers' beverage innovation needs."

Kalsec is recognized as a global leader in hops innovation and has been providing the brewing and beverage industries with advanced hop solutions for more than 40 years. To learn more about KalHops and how it empowers brewers to "Brew Extraordinary," visit kalhops.com.

About Kalsec® Inc.
Kalsec Inc. provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors, and advanced hops solutions to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 60 years of experience and industry-leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better, and last longer. Family-owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories, and sales teams in North America, Europe and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good. For more information, visit www.kalsec.com.

Media Contact:
Alli Cooke
acooke@lambert.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e20ff93-7874-48d1-b7f1-d5e82865576b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b2617bb-129c-4e29-aeb5-a6f6d18a77c1


