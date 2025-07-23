Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Skycap Investment Holdings Inc. (CSE: SKY) (formerly Li-Metal Corp.) (the "Company"), announces the filing on SEDAR+ of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025 (the "Financials"), the related management's discussion and analysis relating to the Financials, and the related officer certifications of the Company relating to the Financials.

About Skycap Investment Holdings Inc.

Skycap is a Canadian-based investment issuer focused on identifying and investing in high-growth sectors. Leveraging its financial resources and market expertise, Skycap aims to deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders through strategic and diversified investments. Additional information can be found in the Company's filing statement dated March 27, 2025, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

