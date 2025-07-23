PureSquare: PureVPN Maintains Zero-Disclosure Record Despite 100% Spike in Data Requests

ROAD TOWN, VG / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / As access to privacy and anti-censorship tools faces growing restrictions globally, PureVPN - a global leader in user privacy and business security for over 18 years - continues to see a sharp rise in external data requests.

In the first half of 2025 alone, PureVPN received 43,358 data requests, marking a 100% increase from the same period last year. Yet the company disclosed zero user data, in line with its independently verified no-log policy.

Rising Data Requests, Immutable Technical Limits

Between January and June 2025, PureVPN received 43,358 data requests, including:

41,790 IP takedown requests related to copyright and DMCA complaints

179 spam complaints linked to VPN exit IPs

8 court orders issued for investigations or enforcement actions

4 emergency disclosure requests from law enforcement and government agencies

2 subpoenas requesting access to user data

In all cases, PureVPN's system architecture prevented compliance with data requests - not by refusal, but by design.

PureVPN does not collect or retain user activity logs, connection timestamps, IP addresses, browsing metadata, or DNS queries. Its infrastructure is built to ensure that even under legal obligation, no sensitive data exists to disclose.

Global Shift in Data Access Tactics

In the past, surveillance was easier, as unencrypted connections made data widely accessible. But as more users, including high-profile targets, turn to VPNs and encrypted platforms, traditional surveillance paths are drying up.

This surge in requests reflects a broader shift in surveillance tactics. With an estimated 95% of global internet traffic now encrypted, according to Google, and the VPN market projected to reach $147.43 billion by 2033, as per Research and Markets, traditional monitoring methods are no longer working.

As a result, governments and private entities are shifting their focus upstream - from individuals to the infrastructure that enables privacy. A joint report by Freedom House and the European University Institute reveals that VPNs are now blocked in 21 countries and encrypted platforms restricted in 17.

Policy Verified by Independent Audits

PureVPN's no-log claims are independently verified through regular third-party audits, which confirm that PureVPN does not store or associate personally identifiable user data. This technical assurance applies across all server environments, including both physical and virtual deployments.

Moreover, PureVPN leverages an ISO/IEC 27001:2022-certified Information Security Management System (ISMS). The company also holds the VPN Trust Seal from the i2Coalition's VPN Trust Initiative, awarded for adherence to high standards in security, privacy, advertising practices, disclosure, and social responsibility.

In addition to its VPN core, PureVPN has expanded its platform to include features focusing on user privacy, device security, and identity and access management (IAM).

You can view the full Transparency Report here: https://www.purevpn.com/vpn-transparency-report .

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a global leader in digital security and online privacy, with over 18 years of expertise. Built with a focus on practical, engineering-driven solutions, PureVPN empowers its users to navigate the digital landscape safely by encrypting connections, securely storing passwords, preventing third-party tracking, monitoring the dark web exposure, and reclaiming personal data from brokers.

