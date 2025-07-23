Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "Company" or "Magma") is pleased to announce that all required payments under the community access agreement respecting the Jorimina and Randypata projects have been made, maintaining Magma's access rights for exploration on these two mineralized zones. Newmont Mining Corp. ("Newmont") previously carried out CAD$10 million worth of exploration on the Jorimina and Randypata zones, identifying several extensive surface gold and silver anomalies on both areas.

Historic channel sample results from the Jorimina Zone are summarized in Newmont's internal report "Informe Técnico y Geológic Proyecto Niñobamba 2008 a Abril 2009". Newmont noted that 2813 channel samples were collected throughout the Jorimina and Randypata zones. Gold highlights from the channel samples show: 17.4 m of 3.06 g/t Au, 60.0 m of 0.40 g/t Au, and 200 m of 0.26 g/t Au. The best silver results from the Jorimina zone are 128 m of 1.31 oz/t Ag, 96 m of 0.62 oz/t Ag and 60 m of 0.82 oz/t Ag.

Newmont completed 4,377 m of drilling at Jorimina, and 3,504 m of drilling at Randypata in 2010 and 2011. Results and discussion are provided in Newmont's internal report dated January 2010 "Informe Técnico y Geológic Proyecto Niñobamba Mayo - Diciembre 2009". Highlights from Newmont's historical drilling include a long-mineralized intersection in JOR-001 Hole returning 150m of 0.69 g/t Au including an interval of 72.3m of 1.19 g/t Au and 97.6m of 0.42 g/t Au including an interval of 24.6m of 1.07 g/t Au. Note that these results are historical and have not been verified by the Company's geologists.

The community access agreement with Comunidad Campesina De Tunsulla is in good standing through the end of the 2025 exploration season and into 2026. This allows Magma to commence exploration activities on Jorimina and Randypata immediately. The Company expects to finalize this summer's exploration plan on Jorimina and Randypata shortly.

Stephen Barley, Magma Chairman & CEO, stated: "A community access agreement is the foundation for all exploration in Peru and the importance of obtaining and maintaining these agreements and continuously striving to ensure a harmonious and mutually beneficial relationship with the local community members cannot be overstated. This is their land, and we are being allowed the privilege of exploring and developing the property. We will endeavor to treat the land and local communities with the utmost care and respect at all times."

Qualified Person

Jeffrey Reeder, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and a Senior Technical Advisor of the Company, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru.

Reader Advisory

