Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 exploration program at the 688 km2 Newmont Lake project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Highlights:

Field crews have mobilised to Newmont Lake and are actively engaged in the phase 1 exploration program.

Exploration is currently focused on the Andrei porphyry copper-gold target and initial work at the newly identified Twin target, an early-stage area with limited prior data.

The phase 1 program comprises: 2,120 line-kilometers of airborne magnetic surveying (Heli-GT system, 100 metre line spacing) in two blocks. 20 kilometers of ground induced polarization (IP) surveying underway at the Andrei porphyry target; and extensive geological mapping, and rock and soil sampling.



Robert Cameron, CEO states: "We are excited to report that our 2025 exploration program at Newmont Lake is well underway. We are particularly encouraged by the scale and quality of the target at Andrei, and the potential to develop a new exploration target at Twin. Our goal this season is to better define these systems and position the company for a focused maiden drill campaign on Andrei, while seeking to increase our understanding of the property's other key targets including Chachi, the Ken Zone, McLymont and the greater Burgundy area. The Newmont Lake project is living up to our expectations as a multi-target, district scale property in a globally significant porphyry belt."

ABOUT THE NEWMONT LAKE PROJECT

The Newmont Lake Project is one of the largest contiguous claim packages (688 km2) in the Golden Triangle. It is strategically located near major porphyry copper-gold ("Cu-Au") development projects at Galore Creek (Newmont - Teck) and KSM (Seabridge), as well as high grade past producing gold deposits at Snip and Eskay Creek and new porphyry discoveries including the new North Snip deposit of Seabridge Gold near the southern property boundary. Historic work on the property since the 1980's primarily targeted high-grade gold deposits. Enduro's discovery of the Burgundy Ridge porphyry system in 2021 marked a strategic shift toward copper-gold porphyry exploration. (Figure 1)

Figure 1: Location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/259739_62dda795547e7aa6_001full.jpg

2025 Work Program

Work by Enduro this year has involved a thorough reassessment of legacy exploration data, enhanced by a newly acquired property wide airborne hyperspectral survey. Existing geophysical data covers approximately 60% of the property with various generations of magnetic surveying, and localised VTEM and DIGHEM electromagnetic survey data and a single ZTEM survey. Geochemical data at varying sample densities covers a similar area and includes SWIR spectral data for rocks samples that complement the regional hyperspectral survey. Historic drilling primarily has been focused at the NW Zone gold deposit (discovered in the 1980's) and the recently discovered Burgundy Ridge alkalic-style porphyry deposit.

In 2025, Enduro's new executive management team are prioritizing two main areas - Andrei and Twin - along with developing the Company's geological understanding of its other key targets. The 2025 phase 1 exploration program includes a 2,120 line-kilometer airborne magnetic survey in two blocks utilising a Heli-GT system at a 100-metre line spacing, 20 kilometers of ground induced polarization survey (IP) and extensive geological mapping, rock and soil sampling. (Figure 2)

Figure 2: Geology and Targets, Newmont Lake Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/259739_62dda795547e7aa6_002full.jpg

Andrei Target

The Andrei target is a low-elevation porphyry Cu-Au target located in the northern half of the property. Work in 2022 outlined a 2.5 km trend of porphyry mineralization that was exposed due to recent ice melt at the base of the Andrei glacier. Sample results released by Enduro in 2023 (NR dated April 11) noted highly anomalous copper and gold assay values along the 2.5 km anomaly, with peak results of 4.08 per cent Cu and 57.83 g/t Au. Exposed bedrock comprises potassic altered monzonite with chalcopyrite and bornite in sheeted to stockwork quartz magnetite veinlets. The target extends for over 4.5 kilometres to the southwest through an area with limited bedrock exposure.

The current work program includes a high-resolution, low-noise helicopter magnetic survey using a Heli-GT system, a 20 km ground IP survey, and extensive geological mapping and rock sampling, with the objective of defining specific drill targets for a phase 2 drill program, at the end of the 2025 exploration season if conditions and data compilation allow but more probably in 2026.

Twin Target

The Twin target, located at the southwest corner of the property, is a 7 km extension of the "Bronson Trend" , a 14 kilometre linear alignment of porphyry and porphyry-related deposits that extends from the Quartz Rise deposit northwest to the new North Snip deposit discovered in 2024 by Seabridge Gold. The North Snip deposit is a large gold and copper rich system hosted by potassic altered tuffs that is interpreted by Seabridge to be a zone peripheral to an intrusive hosted porphyry Cu-Au deposit (see Seabridge news releases dated October 9, 2024, January 21, 2025, and June 3, 2025).

Work at Twin in 2025 will include airborne magnetic surveying and groundwork including first pass silt sampling, soil sampling and prospecting where feasible. The terrain is rugged and covered by dense mature forest with challenging undergrowth. The airborne magnetic data is expected to be a key tool in target delineation, as Seabridge describes extensive magnetite associated with the potassic alteration at North Snip.

Qualified person

Mr. Cameron, PGeo, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, and newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe/Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

www.endurometals.com

