Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC Pink: MAXXF) (FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor interest following its recent financing announcement (refer to July 18, 2025 news release), the Company now plans to carry out an additional non-brokered private placement to a strategic investor. This concurrent offering (the "Offering") is expected to include the issuance of up to 5,681,818 private placement, four-month hold units ("Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit. Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will allow the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.29, valid for 24 months from the issuance date.

Combined with the previously announced Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) offering and hard dollar private placement, the Company expects to raise total gross proceeds of up to $4.45 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration of its Natural Hydrogen properties in Saskatchewan and for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issued in connection with the new Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

The Warrants (and, if applicable, any finder's warrants) will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision at the discretion of the Company. If the closing price of the Company's common shares is $0.40 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole discretion, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants, Non-LIFE Warrants, and Finder's Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days from the date notice of such acceleration is provided. Any Warrants, Non-LIFE Warrants, or finder's warrants, if applicable, not exercised within this 30-day period will expire and be void. All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

MAX Power Corporate Video - Natural Hydrogen

Learn more about MAX Power and its opportunity in the Natural Hydrogen space by clicking on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYkQN-PosNg

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power's advantage in North America's Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_June18_2025.pdf

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this release; it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "would," and similar expressions; however, these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; readers should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: statements regarding the closing of the offering referenced herein, including the LIFE offering and the previously announced non-flow-through (hard dollar) private placement; the anticipated use of proceeds from such offerings; the timing, scope, and execution of any future exploration or drilling programs; commentary relating to the Company's plans in connection with natural hydrogen exploration; and expectations regarding market interest and potential demand for natural hydrogen.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including: assumptions regarding commodity prices and demand for natural hydrogen; market conditions; the Company's ability to secure financing on acceptable terms; the use of proceeds being in compliance with applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada); timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in market conditions or investor sentiment; risks related to the exploration, discovery, and extraction of natural hydrogen; the availability and timing of financing; the ability to obtain permits and regulatory approvals; operational risks associated with exploration activities, including potential accidents or unanticipated geological features; uncertainty with respect to drilling and assay results; the risk that the Company may not be able to advance its projects as planned; and changes to political, regulatory, or legal environments that may affect the Company's business and prospects.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive; additional information on risks, assumptions, and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259744

SOURCE: Max Power Mining Corp