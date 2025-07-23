This partnership significantly increases global access to XenoSTART's high-demand tumor models.

Scientist.com, the leading R&D procurement orchestration platform for the life sciences, today announced a major expansion of its Tumor Model Finder (TMF) following a strategic partnership with XenoSTART, a global leader in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model development and testing. The addition of hundreds of unique and high-demand XenoSTART models pushes the TMF past a milestone of 10,000 searchable oncology models, giving cancer researchers unprecedented access to diverse and clinically relevant tools.

"Pharma discovery teams often face critical delays accessing translational research partners with deeply characterized PDX models that accurately reflect real-world patient disease complexity," said Michael J. Wick, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at XenoSTART. "By joining the Scientist.com marketplace, XenoSTART eliminates this significant barrier, providing immediate access to our highly relevant, patient-derived tumor models that are directly linked to our global clinical network. This integration empowers drug developers to confidently accelerate therapeutic decision-making and precisely guide their translational strategies-ultimately speeding effective cancer treatments to patients."

Scientist.com's Tumor Model Finder is a centralized, AI-powered platform that aggregates and standardizes tumor model data from 20+ leading CROs. It allows researchers to search, compare, and source PDX, CDX, organoid, and cell line models-spanning 17 cancer types-through a single workflow. The platform also includes drug response profiles, genomic alterations (e.g., KRAS, BRAF mutations), and RNA seq-based gene expression data to support informed model selection and study design.

"XenoSTART's contribution significantly boosts the depth and quality of our TMF offerings," said Javier Pineda, PhD, Director of Preclinical AI at Scientist.com. "Researchers can now find models with richer data and greater relevance to their specific cancer studies."

This collaboration also highlights the translational impact of START's global research ecosystem. With patient-derived tissue samples sourced from START's expansive oncology trial network, XenoSTART's models provide critical continuity between preclinical evaluation and clinical trial execution-helping pharmaceutical companies make faster, more confident decisions in oncology drug development.

To learn more or schedule a demo of the Tumor Model Finder, email diseasemodels@scientist.com.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the life-science industry's premier AI-powered marketplace and procurement-orchestration platform. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Solana Beach, California, the company simplifies every stage of drug discovery and development by unifying supplier search, competitive bidding, contracting, compliance and analytics in a single, secure workspace. More than 20 of the world's top 30 pharma companies, 100+ biotech organizations and the US National Institutes of Health rely on Scientist.com to access a vetted network of 6,000+ specialized providers, shorten cycle times and reduce costs while meeting the highest ethical and regulatory standards. Visit Scientist.com to discover how we accelerate science.

About XenoSTART

Founded in 2007, XenoSTART is a translational research organization dedicated to advancing oncology drug development through clinically relevant preclinical cancer models. The XenoSTART Patient-Derived Xenograft (XPDX) platform features more than 2,800 models across a broad range of tumor types and disease stages sourced from patients treated at START's domestic and international cancer centers. Models are deeply characterized using histologic analysis, DNA/RNA sequencing, and in vivo drug sensitivity testing, and are clinically annotated with the donor patient's treatment history and clinical outcome. By bridging real-world tumor biology with rigorous preclinical science, XenoSTART enables pharmaceutical partners to make smarter, faster decisions from bench to bedside. Learn more about XenoSTART at https://startresearch.com/preclinical/.

