CaringAI Launches Voice-Based Dementia Care Platform, Appoints Dr. Stephanie Ruth Young as Clinical Research Advisor

Startup Introduces AI-Powered Voice-Based Cognitive Screening and Care Planning Platform, Guided by Expert in Aging, Neuropsychology and Implementation Science

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / CaringAI, a healthcare AI company advancing how dementia is detected and managed, today announced its official launch alongside the appointment of Dr. Stephanie Ruth Young, M.Ed., Ph.D., as Clinical Research Advisor. CaringAI's first product, a phone-optimized cognitive screening and care planning platform, uses speech-based AI to overcome barriers for clinicians, caregivers, and the millions of older adults at risk for cognitive decline.

As CaringAI launches, Dr. Young's deep clinical and research expertise provides critical oversight and guidance to ensure the technology meets both scientific and practical care thresholds.

Dr. Young is a licensed psychologist and Assistant Professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in the Department of Medical Social Sciences. She specializes in cognitive aging, neuropsychological assessment, and the implementation of technology in clinical care settings. As Principal and Co-Investigator on several NIH-funded grants, including the MyCog and MyCog Mobile projects, she has led efforts to embed innovative cognitive screening tools into real-world clinical workflows, bringing translational experience that directly supports CaringAI's mission.

"Dr. Young brings a rare combination of clinical, academic, and implementation experience that will help ensure our tools are not only evidence-based, but practical for real-world care," said Justin Mason, CEO of CaringAI. "Her leadership in cognitive aging research and her work integrating technology into frontline settings directly supports our mission to make dementia detection more accessible, scalable, and aligned with the needs of older adults, caregivers, and clinical teams."

Later this month, Dr. Young will present new research on improving dementia detection in primary care at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Toronto.

"CaringAI's approach reflects what's urgently needed in cognitive health: accessible, evidence-based tools that fit within the realities of care delivery," said Dr. Young. "I'm excited to support a solution that reaches older adults through a simple and familiar medium - a telephone - without sacrificing clinical quality."

Co-founded with FutureSight Ventures, CaringAI brings together leaders in clinical research, dementia care, and artificial intelligence. Its product suite is designed to support early detection, care coordination, and real-time decision-making:

CaringAI Listen TM : A phone-first, multimodal voice agent that delivers structured cognitive assessments and passively analyzes speech to generate DSM-5-aligned cognitive reports and care recommendations.

CaringAI PlanTM: A care planning assistant powered by dementia-specific research and navigation guidelines, enabling care teams to build customized, evidence-based plans based on screening results or existing patient needs.

Dr. Young's appointment underscores the company's commitment to scientific rigor, real-world usability, and patient-centered design, serving the needs of those often overlooked in traditional dementia care models.

About CaringAI

CaringAI is a healthcare AI company transforming how dementia and cognitive decline are identified, assessed, and supported. Its solution includes a phone-based cognitive assessment powered by speech-optimized AI and structured tasks, an AI-driven care planning assistant for care teams, and optional dementia care navigation services for practices that need them. Built for real-world clinical workflows, CaringAI enables earlier detection, coordinated care, and better outcomes for patients, caregivers, and health systems.

About FutureSight Ventures

FutureSight is a venture studio located in Toronto and San Francisco that co-founds and funds vertical B2B AI SaaS companies with value-driven entrepreneurs. Backed by top-tier investors, FutureSight provides capital, strategy, and product support to help companies scale from idea to impact.

