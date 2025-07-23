AgriFORCE Growing Systems: AgriFORCE Strengthens Vision for Digital Treasury with Strategic Fintech MOU

VANCOUVER, BC AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("AgriFORCE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AGRI), a digital infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire a minority stake in an international, regulated payments services provider. The partnership is being finalized and is expected to close in coming months.

This initiative represents the next step in AgriFORCE's mission-bridging the digital divide in Bitcoin infrastructure by equipping its modular mining operations with institutional-grade, compliant payment rails for both BTC and fiat currency.

Looking Ahead: Building a Full-Stack Bitcoin Ecosystem

AgriFORCE's core three-pillar strategy-deploying gas-to-Bitcoin mining sites, building a robust BTC treasury, and preparing scalable finance infrastructure-has been progressing steadily:

Operational milestones include modular mining activations in Alberta and Ohio, turning stranded gas into BTC and laying the foundation for a strategic digital reserve.

With the current MOU under negotiation, AgriFORCE looks to integrate: Seamless BTC-to-fiat conversion, providing liquidity directly from its mining sites; Treasury tools such as hedging and customized conversion thresholds; Compliant and transparent payment flows anchored in KYC/KYB governance; Cross-border payout capabilities, enabling BTC payments to contractors and vendors globally.



Once finalized, the partnership will enable AgriFORCE to accelerate reinvestment in site expansion-unifying BTC generation, secure treasury management, and regulated fiat off-ramps.

Bridging the Bitcoin Digital Divide

With this pending investment, AgriFORCE is closing a critical gap:

From stranded gas to mining modules: Rapid deployment in resource-rich, off-grid areas e.g., Alberta, Ohio. From Bitcoin production to liquidity gateways: Real-time coins will be channeled through compliant fiat conversion channels. From treasury to institutional readiness: The fintech stake lays groundwork for regulated balance-sheet activity and transparent reporting.

By coupling compute infrastructure with financial plumbing, AgriFORCE is poised to transition from decentralized mining to a fully integrated Bitcoin ecosystem, ready for mainstream capital markets.

Strategic Synergies & Market Outlook

Pending completion of the MOU, AgriFORCE will:

Enhance its treasury strategy, including holding up to 50% of self-mined BTC while deploying hedging tools and optimizing liquidity.

Deliver on future-ready billing infrastructure, including stablecoins and regulated fiat channels.

Fund future site rollouts e.g., Oyen, Hinton with BTC-backed capital.

The fintech investment elevates AgriFORCE's institutional profile, paving the way for future fundraising, strategic partnerships, and robust public-company compliance.

Anticipated Leadership Commentary

"This MOU is a critical next step toward our vision-it connects our modular mining assets directly to compliant financial infrastructure," said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. "Once closed, this partnership will help us power Bitcoin from the wellhead to the balance sheet-scalably, compliantly, and institutionally."

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE (NASDAQ:AGRI) is a technology-focused, energy-first innovator operating at the intersection of clean energy, Bitcoin mining, and digital infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital division, the Company builds modular, mobile gas-to-power systems to mine Bitcoin while enabling scalable compute and sustainability initiatives.

