TISSIUM Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of COAPTIUM Connect and Strategic Governance Evolution

Paris, France, Cambridge, USA, July 23, 2025 - TISSIUM, a MedTech company pioneering biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, today announced the commercial launch of COAPTIUM® Connect in the United States, following its recent DeNovo marketing authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This milestone marks a new chapter for TISSIUM as it enters its commercial phase in the U.S. market.

COAPTIUM Connect, the first product in TISSIUM's nerve repair portfolio, introduces a novel atraumatic solution for sutureless nerve coaptation. By reducing surgical complexity and eliminating the need for microsutures, the product is designed to improve outcomes in peripheral nerve repair procedures.

"The U.S. launch of COAPTIUM Connect is a major inflection point for TISSIUM," said Christophe Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of TISSIUM. "We are now executing on our mission to bring multiple transformative technologies from the lab to the OR, delivering meaningful improvements for patients and surgeons."

Governance Evolution to Support Innovation and Commercial Growth in Tandem

In parallel with the commercial rollout led by Chris Crisman, TISSIUM's Chief Commercial Officer, the Company is implementing a targeted organization evolution of its executive governance to support its transition from clinical-stage focused organization to include global commercial operations while developing multiple novels surgical solutions in multiple surgical verticals.

Effective immediately:

Thomas Chabanis, previously General Counsel, is appointed General Counsel & Chief Ethics, Compliance & Quality Officer, reflecting the company's commitment to operational excellence, quality, and sustainable growth,

Dr. Maria Pereira, previously Chief Innovation Officer, is promoted to Deputy CEO and Chief Innovation Officer. She will oversee the full innovation lifecycle, from scientific ideation throughout regulatory approval, ensuring alignment between Innovation, Research & Development and product strategies across the full portfolio of TISSIUM current and future innovative solutions,

Christophe Bancel, TISSIUM's Chief Executive Officer, will have a sharpened focus on downstream functions post-approval, including commercial execution, market access, manufacturing scale-up, and long-term strategic positioning.

"This organization change reflects our deliberate evolution into a fully integrated medtech platform" added Christophe Bancel. "Maria's elevation and Thomas' expanded role strengthen our leadership as we scale across innovation and commercialization in tandem. This is a critical step toward building a long-term leader in atraumatic tissue repair".





About TISSIUM

TISSIUM is a clinical and commercial stage MedTech company based in Paris, France, Cambridge, USA, and with a manufacturing site in Roncq, France. The company is pioneering a proprietary platform of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, programmable, elastomeric polymers designed to address critical unmet needs in atraumatic tissue repair and tissue reconstruction.

TISSIUM's diversified pipeline includes seven products across three core verticals: sutureless nerve repair, atraumatic hernia repair, and cardiovascular sealants. Each solution is designed to optimize tissue repair through controlled and consistent procedures with specialized delivery and activation devices to maximize the performance and usability of its products.

Founded in 2013, TISSIUM is built on breakthrough research and intellectual property originating from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital).

For more information, please visit www.TISSIUM.com and follow us on LinkedIn: TISSIUM.

