BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc.: BitMine Immersion (BMNR) Announces Commencement of Options Trading on NYSE

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) Bitmine Immersion Technologies ("BitMine" or the "Company"), a crypto mining company with a treasury strategy to acquire 5% of ETH, today announced that the Company's common stock is now available for options trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").

Trading in BitMine options commences on July 23, 2025 under the ticker symbol "BMNR" and include a range of standard expiration dates and strike prices. This listing of options is expected to expand investor access and may enhance liquidity in the Company's shares, providing investors with added flexibility to manage risk, leverage positions and express views on the Company's future stock performance.

"Options trading on the NYSE is a major milestone for BitMine, giving investors more ways to participate in our continued growth," said Thomas "Tom" Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of BitMine's Board of Directors. "It reflects growing confidence in our vision and supports our ambitious goal of acquiring 5% of the global ETH supply and becoming one of the largest institutional holders of Ethereum in the world."

Options trading on Bitmine is available through the Options Clearing Corporation ("OCC") and will be subject to standard rules and regulations established by NYSE and the OCC.

About BitMine

BitMine is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Crypto for long term investment, whether acquired by our Bitcoin mining operations or from the proceeds of capital raising transactions. Company business lines include Bitcoin Mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining through involvement in Bitcoin mining, hashrate as a financial product, offering advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin denominated revenues, and general Bitcoin advisory to public companies. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad; Pecos, Texas; and Silverton, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding progress and achievement of the Company's goals regarding ETH acquisition and staking, the long-term value of Ethereum, continued growth and advancement of the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy and the applicable benefits to the Company. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including BitMine's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; BitMine's ability to finance its current business, Ethereum treasury operations and proposed future business; the competitive environment of BitMine's business; and the future value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 3, 2025, as well as all other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . BitMine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

