In the Green



Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) is up over 153% at $8.87. GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) is up over 50% at $2.06. Vicor Corporation (VICR) is up over 46% at $66.44. OFA Group (OFAL) is up over 41% at $2.44. Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) is up over 40% at $5.80. WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (WBUY) is up over 32% at $9.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) is up over 17% at $36.97. Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) is up over 17% at $1.71. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) is up over 12% at $4.90. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) is up over 9% at $14.84.



In the Red



INVO Fertility, Inc. (IVF) is down over 12% at $3.04. Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) is down over 11% at $20.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is down over 10% at $193.28. BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) is down over 9% at $2.62. MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) is down over 8% at $6.30. LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is down over 8% at $4.52. Pinnacle Food Group Limited (PFAI) is down over 8% at $1.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is down over 7% at $39.23. Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is down over 6% at $94.70. QVC Group Inc. (QVCGA) is down over 6% at $3.16.



