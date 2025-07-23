VFS Global: South Africans living in Australia and New Zealand can now avail passport, ID, and birth registration services with ease

VFS Global expands passport, ID, and birth registration service capabilities with new renewal centres for South African citizens in Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand and Sydney and Melbourne in Australia

VFS Global is the official outsourcing partner for the DHA Services Centre for consular services in Australia and New Zealand for the Republic of South Africa

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and SYDNEY, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With many South African nationals residing outside of their home country, the need for easy direct access to government and consular services is becoming more imperative than ever before. To deliver this service, the Home Affairs Department has extended its partnership with VFS Global to launch passports, ID, and birth registration services in Australia and New Zealand with newly opened centres in Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand and Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

The DHA Services Centre in Auckland (New Zealand) was inaugurated on 15 July 2025 by H.E. Mr. Johnny Sexwale, South African High Commissioner to New Zealand on behalf of the Minister of Home Affairs, while the Sydney and Melbourne (Australia) were inaugurated on 16 July 2025 and 18 July 2025, respectively, by Honourable Minister of Home Affairs for the Republic of South Africa Dr. Leon Schreiber. The DHA Services Centre in Wellington has also started operations.

By leveraging scalable and intuitively designed services in the passport application and consular services domain, VFS Global delivers on a range of key requirements from online appointment booking and customer support to front-office services, biometric enrolment and doorstep return-delivery of passports and other documentation requirements.

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer, VFS Global, added, "We would like to thank the Department of Home Affairs in the Republic of South Africa for its continued faith in us. Our focus and commitment will be to provide world-class service to the South African diaspora in Australia and New Zealand to ease the passport renewal process for South African nationals."

Australia:

Melbourne: Level 5, 332 St Kilda Road, Melbourne 3004

Sydney: Level 6, 88 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Business hours: 9AM to 5PM

New Zealand:

Auckland: Huawei Center, Level 8, 120 Albert Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010

Wellington: Level 6, 50 Manners Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011

Business hours: 9AM to 4PM

For more, visit:

Australia: https://services.vfsglobal.com/aus/en/zap

New Zealand: https://services.vfsglobal.com/nzl/en/zap/

