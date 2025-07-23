LHH Joins the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association to Advance the Evolution of RPO and Workforce Transformation

By joining the RPOA community of leaders, LHH is taking a leading and active role in shaping the future of RPO and establishing the practice as a strategic engine for organizational agility.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / LHH, a global integrated professional talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, today announced its Gold Membership with the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA). This move underscores LHH's commitment to advancing the RPO industry and marks a significant step in LHH's strategic expansion within the RPO sector, with its full offering centralized by The Adecco Group under LHH earlier this year.

"Now that our RPO offering is fully integrated as LHH RPO, our partnership with RPOA is critical to ensure we are actively guiding the strategic evolution and new standard of RPO globally," shared Serge Shine, Global Head of LHH RPO. "LHH is the only provider that combines flexible RPO solutions with development and career transition services, helping organizations solve talent challenges holistically. We help organizations think bigger than just filling jobs. By connecting hiring to their larger talent priorities, we make every recruitment decision count. This comprehensive approach empowers our clients to hire smarter and pivot faster."

"That's not the only thing that sets LHH RPO apart." Adds Alex Ridder, LHH RPO Head of Client Partnerships: "Talent acquisition isn't happening in isolation anymore, that's why we designed LHH's RPO offering to be highly adaptable. Whether it's scaling recruitment quickly in competitive markets, integrating new hiring tech without disrupting teams, or building talent pipelines for hard-to-fill roles, we help people make work meaningful while helping to tackle the tough challenges together. Our approach combines innovation and human centricity, with exceptional care, to deliver results that matter."

With 400+ experts across five continents, LHH RPO works with clients across various industries to develop and optimize their RPO strategies through a comprehensive and flexible suite of RPO solutions, backed by global reach and local knowledge, to help drive cost efficiency and transform organizations across the entire talent lifecycle.

Earlier this year, LHH RPO was named a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® for Global RPO Services, a milestone moment and a reflection of the impact LHH brings in rethinking talent solutions.

"LHH joining the RPOA network supports our mission of fostering a collaborative community where RPO leaders can gather and share knowledge, transforming the future of the workforce collectively," said Lamees Abourahma, RPOA CEO. "LHH RPO provides value to our members addressing the challenges and needs of the RPO ecosystem with unique perspectives." She added, "We're thrilled to recognize and support LHH's RPO integration and market expansion and look forward to welcoming their experts to engage, learn and contribute to the evolution of the RPO industry. This is what the RPOA is all about, empowering leaders and advancing the profession."

For more information on LHH RPO's offerings, visit LHH's Guide to Recruitment Process Outsourcing or contact LHH RPO.

###

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH's full suite of offerings connects solutions that are traditionally siloed, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology, and proprietary data analytics, LHH's approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable, and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries, and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

To learn more about LHH, visit: lhh.com.

About RPOA

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) is a member-driven, mission-driven organization committed to advancing, elevating, and promoting recruitment process outsourcing as a strategic talent solution. We strive to nurture a collaborative community, create thought leadership, and educate the marketplace about recruitment process outsourcing. Learn more at https://www.rpoassociation.org/

Media Contacts

LHH Public Relations

PR@lhh.com

RPOA

Lamees Abourahma, CEO

lamees@rpoassociation.org

The Adecco Group's RPO business was consolidated under LHH in January 2025.

SOURCE: LHH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lhh-joins-the-recruitment-process-outsourcing-association-to-adv-1051473