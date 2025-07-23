Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Subsidiary BitNile.com Unveils Strategic Vision for $NILE Coin Ecosystem on Solana Blockchain

BitNile.com Aims to Broaden Adoption and Accessibility of $NILE Coin Through Potential Centralized Digital Asset Exchange Listing

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its indirect majority owned subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. ("BitNile") has unveiled a comprehensive strategic roadmap for its native utility token $NILE coin ("$NILE"). $NILE (Solana Token: 7evZ2P7uyerbqtVMjvFav4Gr4KnmPtYEGALJoRKVpgFz) was launched by BitNile on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most scalable Layer 1 blockchains available.

According to CoinMarketCap, $NILE currently trades with an estimated market capitalization of approximately $103 million of which 99% is currently held by BitNile. $NILE is expected to power the BitNile Web3 strategy, which is designed to deliver a dynamic and immersive ecosystem of crypto -enabled mobile games, validator nodes, digital rewards and blockchain applications.

BitNile is investing heavily in the expansion of a new Web3 ecosystem where $NILE will play a foundational role. Key features expected are as follows:

Mobile Gaming Integration : BitNile intends to launch a portfolio of mobile games on Google Play and Apple App Store that utilize $NILE for in-game rewards, non- fungible token licenses and leaderboard achievements;

: BitNile intends to launch a portfolio of mobile games on Google Play and Apple App Store that utilize $NILE for in-game rewards, non- fungible token licenses and leaderboard achievements; Validator Node Architecture : Players and users can participate in validating blockchain-based gaming events through a network of nodes that reward them with $NILE; and

: Players and users can participate in validating blockchain-based gaming events through a network of nodes that reward them with $NILE; and Real-Time Utility: $NILE will power a growing number of blockchain-powered applications designed to connect users, developers, and content creators through a shared value system.

Although $NILE is currently available via decentralized digital asset exchanges, BitNile is looking to expand accessibility and market presence for the token in the second half of 2025 as user adoption increases.

"We have invested a significant amount of capital in BitNile.com as a brand and we are hoping to capitalize on the brand recognition and foundation that we have built," said Joe Spaziano, Chief Executive Officer of BitNile. "Our goal is to engineer a new Web3 entertainment community where $NILE plays a central role in gaming, engagement and real-time crypto rewards."

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ("AI") ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects to divest itself of ACG (the "Divestiture") on or about December 31, 2025, though there can be no assurance that the Divestiture will be completed during 2025. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to operate in the digital asset space as described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

