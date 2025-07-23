Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
WKN: A2QB92 | ISIN: US74737V2051
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 13:05 Uhr
Pyxus International, Inc.: Pyxus International Announces New Chief Financial Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Dustin Styons as the Company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Since joining the Company in 2005, Styons has held several leadership roles, most recently serving as interim chief financial officer since February 2025 and executive vice president, business strategy and sales since September 2023. Previously, he served as chief financial officer of Pyxus' largest subsidiary, Alliance One International, and also served as vice president of corporate finance and business development, and regional finance director for North and Central America.

As CFO, Styons will continue to report to Pyxus' President and CEO Pieter Sikkel and is responsible for all aspects of the Company's financial strategy, including financial planning and analysis, investor relations, treasury, financial reporting, tax, internal audit and accounting. In addition to his financial responsibilities, he will continue to lead the Company's Business Strategy function and oversee the Global Specialty Products (GSP) division.

"On behalf of Pyxus and our Board of Directors, I am pleased to officially welcome Dustin as our chief financial officer," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "During his time as interim CFO, Dustin has shown strong leadership and a steady hand, guiding us through an important period with clarity and confidence. With nearly two decades of experience at our Company and deep expertise in corporate finance, strategy and operations, he brings both continuity and a forward-thinking approach that further strengthens our position for the future."

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose-to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world-Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
