M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

2025 Second Quarter Highlights:

Record second quarter revenue and homes delivered

Revenue increased 5% to $1.2 billion

Homes delivered increased 6% to 2,348

Pre-tax income decreased 18% to $160 million, 14% of revenue

Net income of $121 million ($4.42 per diluted share) versus $147 million ($5.12 per diluted share)

Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.1 billion, a 12% increase from a year ago, book value per share of $117

New contracts were 2,078, compared to 2,255 in last year's second quarter, an 8% decrease

Repurchased $50 million of common stock

Return on equity of 17%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $160.1 million and net income of $121.2 million ($4.42 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to pre-tax income of $194.1 million and net income of $146.7 million, or $5.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported pre-tax income of $306.2 million and net income of $232.5 million, or $8.40 per diluted share, compared to $374.4 million and $284.8 million, or $9.90 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024, respectively.

Homes delivered in 2025's second quarter increased 6% to 2,348 homes, a second quarter record. This compares to 2,224 homes delivered in 2024's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased 1% to 4,324 from deliveries of 4,382 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. New contracts were 2,078 for the second quarter of 2025, an 8% decrease compared to 2,255 in last year's second quarter. For the first half of 2025, new contracts were 4,370, a 9% decrease compared to 4,802 in the first half of 2024. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2025 had a total sales value of $1.43 billion, a 22% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2025 decreased 25% to 2,577 homes, with an average sales price of $553,000. At June 30, 2024, backlog sales value was $1.82 billion, with backlog units of 3,422 and an average sales price of $533,000. M/I Homes had a record 234 communities at June 30, 2025 compared to 211 communities at June 30, 2024. The Company's cancellation rate was 13% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 10% in the second quarter of 2024.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We delivered solid second quarter results, despite continued challenging market conditions. Our results are highlighted by new second quarter records in revenue and homes delivered, strong gross margins of 25%, 14% pre-tax income and 17% return on equity."

Mr. Schottenstein added, "Although market conditions remain choppy and challenging, we are confident in the underlying fundamentals of the housing industry and our ability to navigate through this uncertain environment. Our balance sheet remains very strong, with zero borrowings under our $650 million unsecured credit facility, a cash position of $800 million, homebuilding debt-to-capital of 18%, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of negative 3%. We continue to strategically invest in our operations and are on track to grow our average community count by approximately 5% this year."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 New contracts 2,078

2,255

4,370

4,802 Average community count 230

215

227

214 Cancellation rate 13 %

10 %

11 %

9 % Backlog units 2,577

3,422

2,577

3,422 Backlog sales value $ 1,425,138

$ 1,822,686

$ 1,425,138

$ 1,822,686 Homes delivered 2,348

2,224

4,324

4,382 Average home closing price $ 479

$ 482

$ 477

$ 477















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 1,124,475

$ 1,072,044

$ 2,064,506

$ 2,088,557 Land revenue 6,667

6,975

11,209

10,203 Total homebuilding revenue $ 1,131,142

$ 1,079,019

$ 2,075,715

$ 2,098,760















Financial services revenue 31,450

30,762

62,970

57,724 Total revenue $ 1,162,592

$ 1,109,781

$ 2,138,685

$ 2,156,484















Cost of sales - operations 875,973

800,501

1,599,283

1,563,861 Gross margin $ 286,619

$ 309,280

$ 539,402

$ 592,623 General and administrative expense 67,247

63,994

126,320

120,078 Selling expense 63,655

58,495

116,441

112,435 Operating income $ 155,717

$ 186,791

$ 296,641

$ 360,110 Interest income, net of interest expense (4,377)

(7,348)

(9,574)

(14,268) Income before income taxes $ 160,094

$ 194,139

$ 306,215

$ 374,378 Provision for income taxes 38,851

47,393

73,735

89,571 Net income $ 121,243

$ 146,746

$ 232,480

$ 284,807















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.52

$ 5.26

$ 8.59

$ 10.18 Diluted $ 4.42

$ 5.12

$ 8.40

$ 9.90















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 26,836

27,878

27,074

27,965 Diluted 27,406

28,668

27,673

28,777

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

June 30,

2025

2024 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 800,398

$ 837,458 Mortgage loans held for sale 280,867

227,254 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,683,930

1,467,961 Land held for sale 5,005

4,235 Homes under construction 1,403,582

1,306,650 Other inventory 194,089

159,618 Total Inventory $ 3,286,606

$ 2,938,464







Property and equipment - net 33,749

36,438 Investments in joint venture arrangements 67,466

46,180 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,403

56,697 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 13,451

15,313 Other assets 184,699

165,866 Total Assets $ 4,740,039

$ 4,340,070







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net $ 398,040

$ 397,266 Senior notes due 2030 - net 297,621

297,117 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 695,661

$ 694,383







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 275,926

222,792 Total Debt $ 971,587

$ 917,175







Accounts payable 252,476

278,859 Operating lease liabilities 57,997

58,043 Other liabilities 375,843

344,876 Total Liabilities $ 1,657,903

$ 1,598,953







Shareholders' Equity 3,082,136

2,741,117 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,740,039

$ 4,340,070







Book value per common share $ 117.01

$ 100.03 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 18 %

20 %





(1) Includes $0.2 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for both quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash provided by operating activities $ 37,755

$ 27,511

$ 102,642

$ 143,283 Cash used in investing activities $ (12,318)

$ (10,433)

$ (15,246)

$ (27,541) Cash used in by financing activities $ (1,417)

$ (49,782)

$ (108,568)

$ (11,088)















Land/lot purchases $ 101,751

$ 119,182

$ 247,734

$ 226,842 Land development spending $ 139,008

$ 144,539

$ 240,607

$ 263,906 Land sale revenue $ 6,667

$ 6,975

$ 11,209

$ 10,203 Land sale gross profit $ 3,202

$ 1,933

$ 3,988

$ 3,246















Financial services pre-tax income $ 14,476

$ 14,400

$ 30,582

$ 26,712

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 121,243

$ 146,746

$ 232,480

$ 284,807 Add:













Provision for income taxes 38,851

47,393

73,735

89,571 Interest income - net (7,726)

(10,686)

(15,767)

(20,453) Interest amortized to cost of sales 8,227

7,938

15,128

16,240 Depreciation and amortization 4,904

4,607

9,681

9,074 Non-cash charges 3,916

3,810

8,116

7,349 Adjusted EBITDA $ 169,415

$ 199,808

$ 323,373

$ 386,588





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,











%











% Region

2025

2024

Change



2025

2024

Change Northern

873

1,002

(13) %



1,938

2,164

(10) % Southern

1,205

1,253

(4) %



2,432

2,638

(8) % Total

2,078

2,255

(8) %



4,370

4,802

(9) %



HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,











%











% Region

2025

2024

Change



2025

2024

Change Northern

967

951

2 %



1,793

1,794

- % Southern

1,381

1,273

8 %



2,531

2,588

(2) % Total

2,348

2,224

6 %



4,324

4,382

(1) %



BACKLOG

June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,281

$ 721

$ 563,000



1,618

$ 853

$ 527,000 Southern 1,296

$ 704

$ 543,000



1,804

$ 970

$ 538,000 Total 2,577

$ 1,425

$ 553,000



3,422

$ 1,823

$ 533,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY

June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024

Lots

Lots Under







Lots

Lots Under



Region Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total Northern 7,104

8,710

15,814



6,784

10,250

17,034 Southern 17,403

17,247

34,650



16,520

15,898

32,418 Total 24,507

25,957

50,464



23,304

26,148

49,452

