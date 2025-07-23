Anzeige
M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

2025 Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Record second quarter revenue and homes delivered
  • Revenue increased 5% to $1.2 billion
  • Homes delivered increased 6% to 2,348
  • Pre-tax income decreased 18% to $160 million, 14% of revenue
  • Net income of $121 million ($4.42 per diluted share) versus $147 million ($5.12 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.1 billion, a 12% increase from a year ago, book value per share of $117
  • New contracts were 2,078, compared to 2,255 in last year's second quarter, an 8% decrease
  • Repurchased $50 million of common stock
  • Return on equity of 17%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $160.1 million and net income of $121.2 million ($4.42 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to pre-tax income of $194.1 million and net income of $146.7 million, or $5.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported pre-tax income of $306.2 million and net income of $232.5 million, or $8.40 per diluted share, compared to $374.4 million and $284.8 million, or $9.90 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024, respectively.

Homes delivered in 2025's second quarter increased 6% to 2,348 homes, a second quarter record. This compares to 2,224 homes delivered in 2024's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased 1% to 4,324 from deliveries of 4,382 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. New contracts were 2,078 for the second quarter of 2025, an 8% decrease compared to 2,255 in last year's second quarter. For the first half of 2025, new contracts were 4,370, a 9% decrease compared to 4,802 in the first half of 2024. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2025 had a total sales value of $1.43 billion, a 22% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2025 decreased 25% to 2,577 homes, with an average sales price of $553,000. At June 30, 2024, backlog sales value was $1.82 billion, with backlog units of 3,422 and an average sales price of $533,000. M/I Homes had a record 234 communities at June 30, 2025 compared to 211 communities at June 30, 2024. The Company's cancellation rate was 13% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 10% in the second quarter of 2024.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We delivered solid second quarter results, despite continued challenging market conditions. Our results are highlighted by new second quarter records in revenue and homes delivered, strong gross margins of 25%, 14% pre-tax income and 17% return on equity."

Mr. Schottenstein added, "Although market conditions remain choppy and challenging, we are confident in the underlying fundamentals of the housing industry and our ability to navigate through this uncertain environment. Our balance sheet remains very strong, with zero borrowings under our $650 million unsecured credit facility, a cash position of $800 million, homebuilding debt-to-capital of 18%, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of negative 3%. We continue to strategically invest in our operations and are on track to grow our average community count by approximately 5% this year."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will remain available on our website through July 2026.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

New contracts

2,078


2,255


4,370


4,802

Average community count

230


215


227


214

Cancellation rate

13 %


10 %


11 %


9 %

Backlog units

2,577


3,422


2,577


3,422

Backlog sales value

$ 1,425,138


$ 1,822,686


$ 1,425,138


$ 1,822,686

Homes delivered

2,348


2,224


4,324


4,382

Average home closing price

$ 479


$ 482


$ 477


$ 477









Homebuilding revenue:








Housing revenue

$ 1,124,475


$ 1,072,044


$ 2,064,506


$ 2,088,557

Land revenue

6,667


6,975


11,209


10,203

Total homebuilding revenue

$ 1,131,142


$ 1,079,019


$ 2,075,715


$ 2,098,760









Financial services revenue

31,450


30,762


62,970


57,724

Total revenue

$ 1,162,592


$ 1,109,781


$ 2,138,685


$ 2,156,484









Cost of sales - operations

875,973


800,501


1,599,283


1,563,861

Gross margin

$ 286,619


$ 309,280


$ 539,402


$ 592,623

General and administrative expense

67,247


63,994


126,320


120,078

Selling expense

63,655


58,495


116,441


112,435

Operating income

$ 155,717


$ 186,791


$ 296,641


$ 360,110

Interest income, net of interest expense

(4,377)


(7,348)


(9,574)


(14,268)

Income before income taxes

$ 160,094


$ 194,139


$ 306,215


$ 374,378

Provision for income taxes

38,851


47,393


73,735


89,571

Net income

$ 121,243


$ 146,746


$ 232,480


$ 284,807









Earnings per share:








Basic

$ 4.52


$ 5.26


$ 8.59


$ 10.18

Diluted

$ 4.42


$ 5.12


$ 8.40


$ 9.90









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

26,836


27,878


27,074


27,965

Diluted

27,406


28,668


27,673


28,777

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


June 30,


2025


2024

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$ 800,398


$ 837,458

Mortgage loans held for sale

280,867


227,254

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,683,930


1,467,961

Land held for sale

5,005


4,235

Homes under construction

1,403,582


1,306,650

Other inventory

194,089


159,618

Total Inventory

$ 3,286,606


$ 2,938,464





Property and equipment - net

33,749


36,438

Investments in joint venture arrangements

67,466


46,180

Operating lease right-of-use assets

56,403


56,697

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

13,451


15,313

Other assets

184,699


165,866

Total Assets

$ 4,740,039


$ 4,340,070





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

$ 398,040


$ 397,266

Senior notes due 2030 - net

297,621


297,117

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$ 695,661


$ 694,383





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

275,926


222,792

Total Debt

$ 971,587


$ 917,175





Accounts payable

252,476


278,859

Operating lease liabilities

57,997


58,043

Other liabilities

375,843


344,876

Total Liabilities

$ 1,657,903


$ 1,598,953





Shareholders' Equity

3,082,136


2,741,117

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,740,039


$ 4,340,070





Book value per common share

$ 117.01


$ 100.03

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

18 %


20 %



(1)

Includes $0.2 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for both quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 37,755


$ 27,511


$ 102,642


$ 143,283

Cash used in investing activities

$ (12,318)


$ (10,433)


$ (15,246)


$ (27,541)

Cash used in by financing activities

$ (1,417)


$ (49,782)


$ (108,568)


$ (11,088)









Land/lot purchases

$ 101,751


$ 119,182


$ 247,734


$ 226,842

Land development spending

$ 139,008


$ 144,539


$ 240,607


$ 263,906

Land sale revenue

$ 6,667


$ 6,975


$ 11,209


$ 10,203

Land sale gross profit

$ 3,202


$ 1,933


$ 3,988


$ 3,246









Financial services pre-tax income

$ 14,476


$ 14,400


$ 30,582


$ 26,712

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income

$ 121,243


$ 146,746


$ 232,480


$ 284,807

Add:








Provision for income taxes

38,851


47,393


73,735


89,571

Interest income - net

(7,726)


(10,686)


(15,767)


(20,453)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

8,227


7,938


15,128


16,240

Depreciation and amortization

4,904


4,607


9,681


9,074

Non-cash charges

3,916


3,810


8,116


7,349

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 169,415


$ 199,808


$ 323,373


$ 386,588



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,







%







%

Region


2025


2024


Change



2025


2024


Change

Northern


873


1,002


(13) %



1,938


2,164


(10) %

Southern


1,205


1,253


(4) %



2,432


2,638


(8) %

Total


2,078


2,255


(8) %



4,370


4,802


(9) %



HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,







%







%

Region


2025


2024


Change



2025


2024


Change

Northern


967


951


2 %



1,793


1,794


- %

Southern


1,381


1,273


8 %



2,531


2,588


(2) %

Total


2,348


2,224


6 %



4,324


4,382


(1) %


BACKLOG


June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,281


$ 721


$ 563,000



1,618


$ 853


$ 527,000

Southern

1,296


$ 704


$ 543,000



1,804


$ 970


$ 538,000

Total

2,577


$ 1,425


$ 553,000



3,422


$ 1,823


$ 533,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY


June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024


Lots


Lots Under





Lots


Lots Under



Region

Owned


Contract


Total



Owned


Contract


Total

Northern

7,104


8,710


15,814



6,784


10,250


17,034

Southern

17,403


17,247


34,650



16,520


15,898


32,418

Total

24,507


25,957


50,464



23,304


26,148


49,452

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.
