Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation: Greenway Announces Filing of its Audited Year-End Financial Statements For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2025

KINGSVILLE, ON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, today filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025.

The Company is pleased to report the following results for the year ended March 31, 2025. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars:

Annual net revenue of $8,948,943 for the year, an increase of 71% compared to the prior year. Fourth quarter net revenue was $3,071,106, an increase of 107% from the same quarter in the prior fiscal year

Total grams or grams equivalent sold during the fiscal year were 6,803,628, representing a 23% increase year-over-year.

Annual average sales price of $1.32 per gram, up 40% from the prior year with a fourth quarter average sales price of $1.46 per gram.

Average cash cost per gram sold of $0.83 per gram, with a fourth quarter cost per gram sold of $0.73.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,181,419, compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $624,391 in the prior year.

Excluding amounts due to related parties, the Company had a positive working capital of $3,997,814 as at March 31, 2025 (March 31, 2024 - $3,283,911).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,806,461, compared to net cash used of $2,047,081 in the prior year.

The Company achieved a net income for the fourth quarter of $202,729.

Cash balance increased by $1,612,088 to $3,142,898 over the course of the fiscal year.

"This past year marks a true turning point for Greenway. Our 71% increase in annual revenue and over 100% revenue growth in the fourth quarter underscore the growing demand for our high-quality cannabis. We're especially proud to see average selling prices rise 40% year over year-reflecting both the strength of the Greenway brand and the premium nature of our flower. Perhaps most importantly, we transitioned from burning cash to generating it, with over $1.8 million in net cash provided by operating activities. This kind of momentum: positive EBITDA, stronger margins, and disciplined cost control sets the foundation for our next phase of growth. As we expand our presence both domestically and internationally, we remain committed to efficiency, profitability, and delivering consistent value to our shareholders." - Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO

A copy of the audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025 (prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS")) and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses a non-IFRS measure to assess the Company's performance. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and are not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please refer to page 1 of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for an explanation of the composition of Adjusted EBITDA, an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor and a quantitative reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure under IFRS, all of which is hereby incorporated by reference in this press release.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the year ended March 31, 2025. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For the year ended March 31, 2025

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss (2,057,449) Amortization - Cost of sales 1,677,631 Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory 289,458 Fair value adjustment on growth of biological assets (370,467) Amortization - Operating expenses 418,131 Shares issued for services rendered 88,783 Bad debt 954 Impairment of intangible asset 35,913 Interest expense 1,098,510









$ Adjusted EBITDA 1,181,419

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

