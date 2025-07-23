First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results; Net Income Grew 41% Over Prior Year, Net Interest Margin Expands

EXTON, Pa., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "The second quarter of 2025 marked the most profitable quarter in the Bank's history, capping off a record breaking first half of the year. This exceptional performance was fueled by a widening net interest margin and sustained growth in loans and deposits. Management's disciplined approach to pricing across the balance sheet has generated significant net interest margin expansion - from 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2024, to 3.60% in the first quarter of 2025 and now 3.72% in the second quarter of 2025. With total assets approaching the $700 million threshold, each additional basis point of margin expansion contributes significantly to our bottom line."
Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 included:
- Net income of $1.9 million exceeded the prior year by 41% and the prior quarter by 13%
- Net interest margin expanded 12 basis points over the prior quarter to 3.72%
- Total interest income grew 14% over the prior year second quarter
- Net interest income grew 19% over the prior year second quarter
- Earnings per share grew 43% over the prior year second quarter to $0.63 per share
- Total loans grew 3% during the second quarter, or 13% annualized
- Total deposits grew 4% during the second quarter, or 18% annualized
- Book value per share grew 4% to $18.00 during the second quarter
- Total assets grew $22.0 million, or 3%, ending the quarter at $697.3 million
- Non-performing assets to total assets remain low at 0.03%
- Named a "Best Places to Work" company by the Philadelphia Business Journal for the seventh consecutive year
- Named Best Commercial Bank and Best Community Bank by the readers of the Main Line Times for the fifth consecutive year
- Recognized as one of the top 100 performing community banks in 2024 with under $2 billion in assets in the US by American Banker
Ranalli added, "This record profitability has boosted book value to $18.00 per share as of June 30, 2025. We remain focused on effectively managing the factors that we can control to steadily increase book value per share, with the goal of delivering long-term value to our shareholders."
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, totaled $1.9 million, or $0.63 per common share, marking a significant increase from $1.7 million, or $0.56 per share, in the previous quarter, and up from $1.3 million, or $0.44 per common share, in the same quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average assets rose to 1.15% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.89% in the second quarter of 2024. Similarly, the annualized return on average equity also improved, reaching 14.38%, up from 11.27% during the same period last year.
Total interest income for the second quarter of 2025 reached $10.3 million, reflecting a $527 thousand or 5% increase over the prior quarter. This growth was fueled by a 3% increase in loans during the second quarter, coupled with an overall increase in loan yields.
Total interest income increased by $1.3 million, marking a 14% increase from $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $10.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This growth was driven by a 9% year-over-year expansion in loans, complemented by an overall increase in loan yields.
Total interest income grew $2.6 million, or 15%, from $17.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, to $20.0 million for the corresponding period in 2025. This growth was primarily driven by loan portfolio expansion and an increased rate environment, as previously noted.
Total interest expense rose 3% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a 2 basis point increase in the cost of money market accounts and greater volumes of money market accounts and time deposits. This was partially offset by a 20 basis point reduction in the cost of time deposits. Additionally, interest expense on borrowings increased by 11%, driven by an increase in the average balance of FHLB borrowings during the second quarter.
Total interest expense increased by 7%, climbing from $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 19 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits year-over-year. Interest expense on subordinated debt grew by 45%, while interest expense on borrowings declined by 50% when compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Total interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by 10%, to $8.5 million, up from $7.8 million in the same period of 2024. Primary factors of this increase include greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits and subordinated debt. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in FHLB borrowings and declines in the cost of funds, including a 12 basis point decrease in cost of money market accounts, a 32 basis point drop in the cost of time deposits, and a 14 basis point decline in cost of FHLB borrowings.
In the second quarter of 2025, net interest income grew by $409 thousand, or 7%, compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin also improved, rising to 3.72% from 3.60% in the first quarter of 2025. The overall yield on interest-earning assets climbed by 8 basis points, primarily driven by an 8 basis point increase in loan yields to 6.55% for the quarter. Meanwhile, the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 3 basis points to 3.36%, primarily due to a 20 basis point drop in the cost of time deposit accounts. This decrease was partially offset by a 2 basis point rise in money market rates and higher volumes in those categories. As a result, the total cost of deposits fell by 3 basis points for the quarter, from 2.85% to 2.82%.
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, totaled $11.5 million, reflecting a 19% improvement from $9.6 million for the same period in 2024. This growth was fueled by a $2.6 million, or 15%, increase in loan interest income and a $116 thousand, or 42%, decline in interest expense on borrowings, partially offset by an $829 thousand, or 11%, increase in deposit interest expense and an $83 thousand, or 45%, increase in interest expense on subordinated debt.
The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025 was $130 thousand, down from $174 thousand in the prior quarter. A charge-off amounting to $47 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 had been previously reserved and, as such, did not affect the provision for the quarter. Year over year, the provision for credit losses fell $116 thousand from $246 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 to $130 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The higher provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 was due to a $204 thousand charge-off related to a single loan relationship.
As of June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 0.76%, down from 0.93% as of December 31, 2024. The reserve decreased due to a first-quarter charge-off of a previously reserved credit. Non-performing assets, consisting solely of non-performing loans, totaled $215 thousand as of June 30, 2025, down from $262 thousand at the end of the prior quarter. There were no non-performing assets as of June 30, 2024. Non-performing assets to total assets stood at 0.03% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.19% as of December 31, 2024, and 0.00% at June 30, 2024.
Non-interest income totaled $372 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, representing a 7% increase from $349 thousand in the previous quarter, and a 28% increase from $291 thousand in the same period of 2024. Notably, swap referral fee income contributed $108 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, up from $24 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and $62 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Gains on the sale of SBA loans totaled $26 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $87 thousand in the previous quarter, and none in the second quarter of 2024.
Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, totaled $722 thousand, up from $687 thousand in the same period of 2024. Swap referral fee income was $132 thousand in the first half of 2025, compared to $245 thousand in the first half of 2024. Gains on the sale of SBA loans totaled $113 thousand in the first half of 2025, whereas no such gains were recorded in the prior year period.
Non-interest expenses increased $202 thousand, or 6%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven by higher salaries & benefits, professional fees, advertising, data processing, and other costs. However, these increases were partially offset by decreases in occupancy & equipment.
Non-interest expenses increased $455 thousand, or 14%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Increases in salaries & benefits, professional fees, advertising, data processing, and other costs were partially offset by a decrease in occupancy & equipment costs. The ratio of non-interest expenses to average assets was 2.29% in the second quarter of 2025, up from 2.25% in the previous quarter and up from 2.21% in the second quarter of the prior year.
Non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $7.4 million compared to $6.7 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $729 thousand, or 11%, was mostly attributed to increases in salaries & benefits associated with an expanded workforce, along with professional fees, advertising, data processing, and other expenses.
Total deposits increased by $25.8 million, or 4% during the second quarter of 2025, rising from $574.0 million as of March 31, 2025, to $599.7 million on June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits rose by 6% in the second quarter, increasing $6.0 million to $99.4 million, up from $93.4 million in the previous quarter. Interest-bearing checking balances declined by $3.1 million, or 7%, to $43.6 million, down from $46.8 million in the prior quarter. Money market deposits grew $6.6 million, or 3%, rising from $250.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025, to $256.7 million by the close of the second quarter, while time deposits grew $16.3 million, or 9%, from $183.7 million on March 31, 2025, to $200.0 million on June 30, 2025.
Between June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2025, total deposits grew 12%, driven by increases in interest-bearing checking accounts, money markets, and time deposits. This growth was partially offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits. As of June 30, 2025, approximately 81% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, down from 82% in the prior quarter.
The loan portfolio expanded by $19.8 million, representing a 3% increase, from $605.0 million on March 31, 2025, to $624.8 million on June 30, 2025, with strong growth in all loan categories. Year-to-date, total loans grew $26.3 million, or 4%, reflecting continued strength and diversification in lending activity.
Between June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2025, total loans expanded by 9%, with strong growth noted in all commercial loan categories.
The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:
Jun. 30,
2025
Dec. 31,
2024
Jun. 30,
2024
Commercial real estate
$ 487,283,100
$ 480,933,654
$ 457,437,009
Commercial construction
52,208,827
39,760,197
42,138,883
Commercial business
66,271,853
59,862,802
55,316,506
Consumer
19,037,313
17,907,914
18,697,974
Total loans
$ 624,801,093
$ 598,464,567
$ 573,590,372
Investment securities totaled $16.5 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $16.8 million on March 31, 2025. The held-to-maturity investment portfolio had a book value of $8.5 million and a fair market value of $7.5 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $961 thousand, compared to an unrealized loss of $1.0 million as of March 31, 2025. After tax, this loss amounts to $759 thousand, representing approximately 1.4% of total equity as of June 30, 2025. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available-for-sale, with a book value of $9.0 million and a fair value of $8.0 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $970 thousand, compared to $1.1 million as of March 31, 2025. This unrealized loss, net of tax, totals $766 thousand and is reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.
On August 12, 2024, the Company announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 155,922 shares of its common stock. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,328 shares at a total cost of $19 thousand and an average price of $14.25 per share, a significant discount to book value per share of $18.00 at the end of the second quarter. As of June 30, 2025, 48,431 shares remained available for repurchase under the program which is scheduled to expire on July 16, 2025.
Total stockholders' equity increased by $2.0 million, or 4%, rising from $52.0 million on March 31, 2025, to $54.0 million on June 30, 2025, largely driven by net income. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, book value increased by 66 cents, or 4%, reaching $18.00 per share.
Selected Financial Data:
June 30,
December 31,
Cash and due from banks
$ 34,917,531
$ 17,837,920
Time deposits at other banks
100,000
100,000
Investments
16,473,298
26,611,867
Loans
624,801,093
598,464,567
Allowance for credit losses
(4,733,781)
(5,574,679)
Premises & equipment
7,561,092
7,551,410
Other assets
18,141,421
18,593,449
Total assets
$ 697,260,654
$ 663,584,534
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 99,411,113
$ 86,581,276
Interest-bearing checking
43,620,103
40,119,102
Money market
256,694,537
239,828,130
Time deposits
200,018,778
185,697,340
Total deposits
599,744,531
552,225,848
Short term borrowings
20,000,000
40,000,000
Long term borrowings
8,210,000
6,250,000
Subordinated debt
8,481,329
8,473,216
Other liabilities
6,830,863
6,341,010
Total liabilities
643,266,723
613,290,074
Common stock
3,100,773
3,100,773
Surplus
19,855,264
19,852,352
Treasury stock
(1,409,115)
(1,316,876)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(766,374)
(964,821)
Retained earnings
33,213,383
29,623,032
Total stockholders' equity
53,993,931
50,294,460
Total liabilities &
stockholders' equity
$ 697,260,654
$ 663,584,534
Performance Statistics
Qtr Ended
Jun. 30,
2025
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2025
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2024
Qtr Ended
Sep. 30,
2024
Qtr Ended
Jun. 30,
2024
Net interest margin
3.72 %
3.60 %
3.50 %
3.43 %
3.43 %
Nonperforming loans/
total loans
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.21 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Nonperforming assets/
total assets
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.19 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Allowance for credit losses/
total loans
0.76 %
0.77 %
0.93 %
0.76 %
0.77 %
Average loans/average
assets
93.3 %
93.0 %
93.2 %
92.9 %
92.7 %
Non-interest expenses * /
average assets
2.29 %
2.25 %
2.07 %
2.17 %
2.21 %
Efficiency ratio
60.0 %
61.0 %
58.3 %
62.3 %
63.3 %
Earnings per share - basic
and diluted
$0.63
$0.56
$0.33
$0.53
$0.44
Book value per share
$18.00
$17.34
$16.73
$16.45
$15.78
Total shares outstanding
3,000,028
2,998,977
3,006,039
3,004,689
3,098,431
Weighted average shares
2,999,200
3,003,194
3,005,408
3,055,157
3,097,433
* Annualized
Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)
Qtr. Ended
Jun. 30,
2025
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2025
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2024
Qtr. Ended
Sep. 30,
2024
Qtr. Ended
Jun. 30,
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$10,126,623
$9,583,093
$9,512,689
$9,346,895
$8,859,695
Securities
118,920
116,372
115,291
123,678
122,082
Other
28,289
47,421
24,256
25,135
34,964
Total interest income
10,273,832
9,746,886
9,652,236
9,495,708
9,016,741
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
4,111,978
4,002,995
4,057,530
3,979,691
3,767,011
Borrowings
85,822
77,303
90,767
245,596
173,198
Subordinated debt
134,681
134,682
134,681
120,829
93,124
Total interest expense
4,332,481
4,214,980
4,282,978
4,346,116
4,033,333
Net interest income
5,941,351
5,531,906
5,369,258
5,149,592
4,983,408
Provision for credit losses
130,416
174,097
1,127,547
13,317
246,273
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
5,810,935
5,357,809
4,241,711
5,136,275
4,737,135
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges and other fees
97,887
109,360
114,958
94,812
104,748
BOLI income
66,998
65,850
66,248
65,800
59,613
Gain on sale of SBA loans
26,326
86,860
(367)
59,296
-
Swap referral fee income
107,925
24,201
31,030
-
62,460
Other
73,275
62,843
77,225
65,944
64,085
Total non-interest income
372,411
349,114
289,094
285,852
290,906
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
2,253,069
2,127,037
1,948,007
1,999,957
1,944,755
Occupancy & equipment
318,631
334,698
336,629
368,339
362,850
Professional fees
192,378
150,176
109,819
128,748
130,767
Advertising
113,923
108,721
77,809
76,383
81,510
Data processing
207,430
204,492
201,671
189,429
180,257
Other
705,961
664,334
625,603
622,590
636,589
Total non-interest expense
3,791,392
3,589,458
3,299,538
3,385,446
3,336,728
Income before federal income tax expense
2,391,954
2,117,465
1,231,267
2,036,681
1,691,313
Federal income tax expense
488,827
430,241
223,486
413,607
342,880
Net income
$ 1,903,127
$1,687,224
$1,007,781
$1,623,074
$1,348,433
Income Statements (unaudited)
Six Months
Six Months
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$ 19,709,716
$ 17,087,797
Securities
235,292
242,795
Other
75,710
66,699
Total interest income
20,020,718
17,397,291
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
8,114,973
7,286,187
Borrowings
163,125
279,058
Subordinated debt
269,363
186,248
Total interest expense
8,547,461
7,751,493
Net interest income
11,473,257
9,645,798
Provision for credit losses
304,513
309,924
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
11,168,744
9,335,874
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges and other fees
207,247
204,912
BOLI income
132,848
110,969
Gain on sale of SBA loans
113,186
-
Swap referral fee income
132,126
244,520
Other
136,118
126,633
Total non-interest income
721,525
687,034
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
4,380,106
3,989,838
Occupancy & equipment
653,329
652,052
Professional fees
342,554
268,249
Advertising
222,644
163,255
Data processing
411,922
356,942
Other
1,370,295
1,221,515
Total non-interest expense
7,380,850
6,651,851
Income before federal income tax expense
4,509,419
3,371,057
Federal income tax expense
919,068
691,687
Net income
$ 3,590,351
$ 2,679,370
About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.
First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.
This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.
SOURCE First Resource Bank