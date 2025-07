Purple Biotech Ltd.: Purple Biotech CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Pipeline Progress and Clinical Milestones Achieved in First Half of 2025

REHOVOT, Israel, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today issued the following letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Gil Efron, highlighting the Company's scientific progress, operational execution, and strategic milestones during the first half of 2025.

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to report that the first half of 2025 has been marked by meaningful scientific advancements across all of our core programs, prudent financial management, and continued investor support. Despite a challenging market environment, our team remained focused on delivering value-creating data and positioning Purple Biotech for anticipated upcoming catalysts.

2025 First Half Highlights

CM24 (a-CEACAM1 monoclonal antibody)

Our Phase 2 dataset demonstrated strong objective response rates (ORR) in biomarker-enriched subgroups of second line PDAC patients, as outlined below. These results suggest compelling efficacy signals. Importantly, these findings reinforce the potentially significant role of our identified biomarkers in guiding future patient selection and clinical trial design. ORR for the intent-to-treat (ITT) group: 25% versus 7% in control group ORR in biomarker-enriched subgroups: 37.5% (with serum or tumor CEACAM1 levels) and 31% (with serum CEACAM1 or myeloperoxidase (MPO) levels) versus 0% in control group.



Completed final analysis of our Phase 2 study in second-line PDAC and presented results at AACR 2025: Progression-free survival (PFS): hazard ratio (HR)=0.75 in the ITT group; biomarker-enriched subgroups HR=0.22 and 0.39 Overall survival (OS): HR=0.81 in the ITT group; biomarker-enriched subgroups HR=0.05 and 0.28



We believe that these results support the advancement of a future biomarker-driven Phase 2b study, with the potential for improved outcomes.

CAPTN-3 Tri-Specific Antibody Platform

Presented comprehensive in vivo and ex vivo data at EACR 2025, highlighting the synergistic activity of the platform's masked CD3, NKG2A, and tumor-associated antigen arms.

Novel capping technology demonstrated potential to enhance safety and potency.

Platform was spotlighted by Dr. Amir Horowitz at ASGCT 2025 for its approach to targeting the HLA-E/NKG2A axis to selectively activate NK and CD8+ T cells, potentially addressing treatment resistance.





NT219 (IRS1/2 degrader & STAT3 blocker)

Initiated a Phase 2 combination study with PD-1 or EGFR inhibitors, in collaboration with the University of Colorado

Biomarker insights (pIGF1R, pSTAT3) from the Phase 1 trial were presented at AACR 2025.

Upcoming Catalysts

Plan to advance CM24 into a biomarker-driven Phase 2b study in second-line PDAC targeting approximately 165 patients

Targeting investigational new drug (IND) application submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the first development candidate from our novel CAPTN-3 platform in 2026, with plans to initiate first-in-human trials following IND approval.

Expect to generate interim NT219 Phase 2 data in 2026, alongside new preclinical data for next-generation assets.





We maintained disciplined cash management in the first half of 2025, and currently expect our financial runway to extend into mid-2026. Additional funding will be required to support the execution of future clinical studies.

I would like to thank our dedicated employees, collaborators, and investors for their ongoing support. We remain committed to executing our strategy and driving meaningful clinical and shareholder value.

Sincerely,

Gil Efron

Chief Executive Officer

Purple Biotech Ltd.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes CM24, NT219, and CAPTN-3. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, which supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. CEACAM1 on tumor cells, immune cells and neutrophil extracellular traps is a novel target for the treatment of multiple cancer indications. As proof of concept of these novel pathways, the Company completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with CM24 as a combination therapy with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab and chemotherapy, demonstrating clear and consistent improvement across all efficacy endpoints and the identification of two potential serum biomarkers and other potential tissue biomarkers. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study was concluded as a monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, in which NT219 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in combination with cetuximab in second-line patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN). A Phase 2 study in collaboration with the University of Colorado, to treat R/M SCCHN patients with NT219 in combination with cetuximab or pembrolizumab was initiated. The Company is also advancing CAPTN-3, a preclinical platform of conditionally activated tri-specific antibodies, which engage both T cells and NK cells to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The cleavable capping technology confines the compound's therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, thereby potentially increasing the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA). The technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both innate and adaptive immune systems to mount an optimal anti-tumoral immune response. IM1240 is the first tri-specific antibody in development that targets the 5T4 antigen, which is expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is associated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness, and poor clinical outcomes.

