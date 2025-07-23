Rogers Communications, Inc.: Rogers Communications Declares 50 Cents per Share Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) ("Rogers") announced that a quarterly dividend totaling 50 cents per share (the "Quarterly Dividend") has been declared on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares and Class A Voting shares.

The declared Quarterly Dividend will be paid on October 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 8, 2025. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by Rogers' Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

