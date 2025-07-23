Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2025 13:42 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2025 net income of $3,238,000, or $0.70 per share, an increase of $750,000, or 30.14%, compared to net income of $2,488,000, or $0.55 per share, for the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, Southern earned $6,284,000, or $1.36 per share, an increase of $1,118,000, or 21.64%, compared to net income of $5,166,000, or $1.14 per share, for the same six-month period one year ago.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024, was 0.81% and 0.71%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 11.31% for the first six months of 2025 compared to 10.34% for the first six months of 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025 was 3.20% compared to 2.94% for the same period of 2024.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "We are pleased to report another solid quarter. Our earnings trend remained positive, and credit quality remained strong. Our continued investment in market expansion and staff translated into record loans and total assets at quarter end."

The allowance for credit losses totaled $13,224,000, or 1.11% of loans on June 30, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $15,000 for the first six months of 2025, compared to $11,000 for the first six months of 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.01% as of June 30, 2025, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)
June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents$59,176 $73,737
Federal funds sold 257 259
Securities available for sale, at fair value 160,961 159,320
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 68,398 60,454
Loans held-for-sale 180 995
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $13,224 - 2025, $12,782 - 2024 1,180,162 1,103,652
Premises and equipment, net 25,502 25,600
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 28,050 23,139
Goodwill 13,422 13,422
Other intangible assets, net 93 111
Other assets 35,062 35,866
TOTAL ASSETS$1,571,263 $1,496,555
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing$233,369 $223,583
Interest bearing 1,070,746 1,028,212
Total deposits 1,304,115 1,251,795
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 818 1,560
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,962 18,355
Other borrowings 97,900 82,900
Subordinated debentures 34,756 34,722
Total liabilities 1,457,551 1,389,332
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - -
Common stock, $2.50 par value:
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 4,627,809 shares in 2025, 4,577,107 shares in 2024 11,565 11,438
Additional paid-in capital 13,769 13,438
Retained earnings 102,264 97,462
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,886) (15,115)
Total shareholders' equity 113,712 107,223
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,571,263 $1,496,555

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest income:
Loans, including fees$18,268 $15,838 $35,043 $31,304
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 766 1,058 1,766 2,317
Securities:
Taxable 1,530 1,565 2,937 3,048
Tax-exempt 377 296 695 595
Total interest income 20,941 18,757 40,441 37,264
Interest expense:
Deposits 7,553 7,269 14,856 14,088
Other 1,301 1,503 2,585 3,130
Total interest expense 8,854 8,772 17,441 17,218
Net interest income 12,087 9,985 23,000 20,046
Provision for credit losses 500 236 664 236
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,587 9,749 22,336 19,810
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 397 407 803 831
Trust fees 786 659 1,525 1,300
Net gains on loan sales 274 141 494 237
Earnings on life insurance assets 207 165 578 329
ATM and debit card fee income 484 467 928 891
Other 213 200 402 432
Total non-interest income 2,361 2,039 4,730 4,020
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 6,220 5,330 11,993 10,626
Occupancy, net 571 497 1,186 996
Equipment 501 409 988 833
Professional and outside services 596 459 1,048 1,045
Software maintenance 691 598 1,349 1,190
ATM expenses 236 210 472 399
Printing, postage, and supplies 104 128 232 289
Telecommunication expenses 76 78 148 165
Other 1,101 1,036 2,131 1,988
Total non-interest expense 10,096 8,745 19,547 17,531
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,852 3,043 7,519 6,299
Federal income tax provision 614 555 1,235 1,133
NET INCOME$3,238 $2,488 $6,284 $5,166
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.70 $0.55 $1.36 $1.14
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.70 0.55 1.36 1.14
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.16 0.15 0.32 0.30


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.