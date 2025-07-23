Maxus Mining Inc.: Maxus Mining Expands Land Holdings at the Hurley Antimony Project in British Columbia, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. ("Maxus" or the "Company") (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land holdings by approximately 2,431 hectares at the Hurley Antimony Project (the "Project" or the "Property") in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is currently undertaking a compilation of all available historic data on the Project to prepare its Phase 1 Exploration Plans.

Scott Walters, CEO of Maxus, commented, "The recent claim acquisitions at our Hurley Antimony Project highlight the significant potential of the region. We have expanded our holdings by more than three kilometres along strike of favourable stratigraphy in the Hurley East Block, while the Hurley West Block now encompasses over two kilometres of favourable strike length. We look forward to unlocking the Project's antimony potential through a comprehensive review of all available historical data as we prepare our Phase 1 exploration activities."

Figure 1. Hurley Project Outlining Claim Extensions



Hurley Antimony Project

The Project consists of two (2) blocks of claims, Hurley East Block and Hurley West Block, and is situated seven (7) kilometres south-east of the village of Gold Bridge, and ten (10) kilometres east of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold1 (Figure 1). Soil and vegetation sampling in the surrounding areas indicate there is a strong positive geochemical correlation in the soil samples between gold and associated elements silver (+0.69), As (+0.86) and Sb (+0.84)2.

Hurley East Block

At the Hurley East Block, the adjacent Reliance Gold Project reported intervals that include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5m encountered during their 2024 drilling campaign3. A total of 199 gold assay composites were re-calculated to include antimony results from the 108 DDH, 84 RC, and 24 roadcut channels completed by Endurance Gold which has resulted in a composite average sampled length of 10.1 metres and weighted average grade of 4.55 gpt gold, 0.20% antimony, and 4.97 gpt AuEQ3.

The Hurley East Block is underlain by undivided sedimentary rocks of the Cayoosh Assemblage which is of Jurassic to Cretaceous Age as well as marine and sedimentary rocks of the Bridge River Complex of Middle Mississippian to Middle Jurassic Age. The Cayoosh Assemblage and the Bridge River Complex are separated by northwest-trending fault-contacts. The Hurley West Block is underlain by marine and sedimentary rocks of the Bridge River Complex.

The Hurley East Block is to the immediate south of a gold-antimony past producer named the Mary Mac Main Zone ("Mary Mac") and a developed gold- antimony prospect. The host rocks at the Mary Mac prospect are analogous to those on the Property. Mary Mac produced four (4) tonnes of stibnite/day with the grades reaching 20% over 2.1 meters and reserves of 13.6 to 18.1 thousand tonnes4. Indicated reserves for the Mary Mac Main Zone have been reported to be 78,500 tonnes at 2.9 grams/tonne gold and the North Zone it was 39,200 tonnes at 2.3 grams/tonne gold4.

Mary Mac South Zone mineralization consists of globular stibnite (antimony ore mineral - Sb 2 S 3 ) and pyrite; where ore-reserves calculated in 1983 are 27,300 tonnes at 8.18 grams/tonne gold5. Gray Rock, a past producer, is located immediately west of the southern boundary and reportedly contains 70,488 tonnes of proven, probable, and possible reserves grading 3% Sb, 2.1% Pb, and 342.8 grams/tonne Ag6. The mineralized corridor appears to trend onto the Project, where past work identified rock, soil, and silt samples within the center of the Property anomalous in antimony, gold, and silver.

Hurley West Block

At the Hurley West Block, three narrow quartz-calcite veins containing minor disseminated pyrite, chalcopyrite and stibnite occur in a quartz diorite stock near the contact with Hurley sediments and volcanics7. The southwestern part of the historical Stibnite Prospect is located just east of the Hurley West Block and consists of 25-centimetres-wide veins in 60-metre-long shears with an average grade of 8.9 % antimony7.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., Director of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Hillacre has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Project, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Project. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

References

1Pelletier et al, 2023. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bralorne Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada - https://minedocs.com/27/Bralorne-MRR-TR-01202023.pdf

2Endurance Gold Website - Reliance Gold Project Overview - https://endurancegold.com/projects/reliance-gold-project-b.c/overview/

3Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results From The Reliance Gold Project, BC - Best Intervals Include 19.2% Antimony And 2.16 gpt Au Over 0.5 m In 2024 Drilling - February 24, 2025 - https://endurancegold.com/news-releases/endurance-summarizes-antimony-results-from-the-reliance-gold-project-bc-best-intervals-include-19.2-antimony-and-2.16-gpt-au/

4Mary Mac Main Zone MINFILE - https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=092JNE067

5Mary Mac South Zone MINTFIL - https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=092JNE096

6Gray Rock MINFILE - https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/summary.aspx?minfilno=092JNE066

7Stibnite Prospect MINFILE - https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=092JNE058

8NI 43-101 - Technical Report on the Penny Property British Columbia, NTS 82G/12 49° 55° North Latitude -115° 90° West Longitude, Derrick Strickland P.Geo., August 14, 2024.

9Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

10MILFILE No: 082FSW228 - Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample - https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/report.aspx?f=PDF&r=Inventory_Detail.rpt&minfilno=082FSW228

11Equinox Resources - November 8, 2024, 'Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb' - https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02878498-6A1236703

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which includes approximately 9,921 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 6,376 hectares of terrane amongst three antimony projects, 3,123 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 422 hectares coming from the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,123 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping8. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)8.

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% g/t Ag and 20% Sb9. A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% WO 3 10. Additionally, the Altura Antimony Project & the Hurley Antimony projects are strategically positioned; Altura is on strike from Equinox Resources recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb11; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m encountered during the 2024 drilling program3.

