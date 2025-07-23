Star8 Corp.: Star8 Corporation/TOMAHAWK 6 Months Update Press Release: Explosive Growth Potential with Tomahawk DualTech System and Expanded Motorcycle Sales

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Star8 Corporation (OTC:STRH), a leading technology group specializing in energy-efficient solutions and electric vehicles, is poised for transformative growth over the next 24 to 36 months, driven by its revolutionary Tomahawk DualTech System and scaled electric motorcycle production.

Tomahawk DualTech System: A Game-Changer for Energy Efficiency

The Tomahawk DualTech System, developed by Star8's subsidiary TOMAHAWK SRL, is a patent-pending technology that optimizes motor and mechatronic performance, slashing energy consumption and heat waste while boosting operational efficiency. Designed for high-energy-demand industries, DualTech's innovative business model offers zero-cost installation for clients, with Star8 earning 10% of the energy cost savings. This approach targets sectors with massive electricity requirements, including data centers, manufacturing plants, industrial refrigeration, mining operations, and large-scale logistics facilities, positioning Star8 to disrupt the global energy efficiency market.

The company is in the process of completing an 'active' demonstration test unit that will be available for the market and any potential clients to see in 'real-time' the incredible efficiency and cost-saving potential of implementing this technology.

We have also secured our 1st commercial client in the Australian wine Industry, in the Riverina region of NSW. The client has a large vineyard farm that is drip irrigated by 4 large 3 phase electric motors. The average electricity costs of $100K AUD per month. Our aim is to reduce these costs by 20-40%.

Star8 Corp will be compensated with a 10% of the savings, on an ongoing basis.

$100K AUD ($65,453 USD) Current Average Electricity Usage

30% $30K AUD ($19,636USD) Projected saving average

$3K AUD ($1,963USD) Payment to Star8 Corp on a average monthly basis

CEO Gianluca Scarponi said: "The demonstration unit and 1st commercial client are very important for proof on concept. This will demonstrate the enormous efficiency and power saving capabilities of the DualTech System technology"

Scaling Motorcycle Sales: High-Margin Growth

Scarponi Motorcycles has strengthened its position in the electric vehicle (EV) market with a $5 million purchase order for 300 motorcycles annually, for 3 years. (900 motorcycles in total announced Jan. 7, 2025).

The first motorcycles for this Canadian contract are expected to leave in July 2025. The 300 motorcycles for 2025 will scale through the rest of the year.

We are experiencing organic growth in the Italian and EU markets with sales steadily increasing as well.

Corporate Changes

The company has made several corporate changes over the last 90 days including appointing new accountants, corporate attorneys and new auditors.

To this end, we have applied to FINRA for a name change and ticker symbol change.

A name change has already been approved by the State of Delaware from Star8 Corp. to TOMAHAWK Inc.

We have engaged our new auditor to complete PCBAOB audits, with a view to up list to the OTCQB status. We expect to have this application filed in August 2025.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTC:STRH) is a publicly traded technology group focused on energy-efficient technologies and electric vehicles. Through its subsidiary TOMAHAWK SRL, Star8 drives innovation in power management and sustainable transportation with solutions like the Tomahawk DualTech System and Scarponi Motorcycles.

Investor Inquiries: investors@tomahawkitalia.com

Website: www.tomahawkitalia.com

Instagram

