Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, is pleased to announce that it has signed a commercial agreement on June 16th, 2025 with a leading advertising agency, who operate a number of major agency brands across the North American market.

Under the agreement, BrandPilot AI's product, AdAi, is set to be implemented for paid search audits and performance optimization reports for agency clients, following an agreement with a Canadian subsidiary. The companies plan to expand this solution to other agencies within the media agency group across North America.

BrandPilot will generate revenue from this agreement through a performance-based fee structure, with compensation tied to measurable improvements in advertising efficiency and cost savings.

The collaboration aims to identify and eliminate inefficiencies in paid search campaigns-specifically in branded keyword spend where competitive presence is low or nonexistent, which is resulting in up to 20-25% of the advertising budget being wasted. With AdAi, marketers can reclaim budget from Google simply by optimizing AD spend when their competition is absent from the auction, resulting in a significant increase in ROI with "recovered" funds being reinvested into other marketing activities.

"Partnering with one of Canada's most respected and successful agencies represents a significant milestone for BrandPilot AI," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "The agency group has a long-standing reputation for driving measurable results for clients, and we're proud to support their mission with the performance insights and savings that AdAi makes possible."

This agreement was a direct result of BrandPilot's successful Free Audit Program which has been adopted by over a dozen high-profile brands and agencies. More than half (66%) of these audits have already resulted in live trials, with one such enterprise trial delivering a 58% reduction in cost-per-click (CPC) in only 13 days. Through this partnership, BrandPilot will work alongside its partner's teams to deliver data-backed performance audits for enterprise brands across key verticals.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Its core offering, AdAi, identifies hidden inefficiencies in digital advertising campaigns and helps brands recover wasted ad spend in real time. Additional products, including Spectrum IQ and Social Runway, support AI-powered influencer marketing and paid social performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for future client conversions, the effectiveness and scalability of its AdAi Audit program, the potential for ongoing cost savings for clients, and broader adoption of the Company's AI-powered advertising solutions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the ability of AdAi to identify inefficiencies in paid search campaigns, the successful transition of audit participants into paying clients, and continued demand for performance-driven marketing technology. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, shifts in marketing budgets or priorities, changing economic conditions, increased competition, the pace of adoption of AI-powered tools in enterprise marketing teams, and the Company's ability to continue delivering measurable performance improvements.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Readers are advised to evaluate these risks and uncertainties independently and not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

