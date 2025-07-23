Sara E Moola: Competitive Machine Learning Framework to Teach Physics and Robotics for Workforce Readiness

AALMV Wins NSF Phase II Grant to Launch DroneWolf.AI-Revolutionizing Physics and AI Education Through Drone Missions

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / AALMV (Advancing Applied Learning for Mission Victory) has been awarded a prestigious $1,025,369 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to commercialize DroneWolf.AI, a cutting-edge educational platform using drone missions to teach physics, AI, and robotics.

DroneWolf.AI transforms how students learn by immersing them in mission-critical drone scenarios to master AP Physics concepts and build certified technical skills. By simulating real-world challenges in robotics, automation, and machine learning, the platform bridges education and workforce readiness.

DroneWolf.AI is a product of AALMV's deep roots in hands-on STEM learning through its nonprofit partner SOFWOLF (Warrior Outdoor Leadership for the Future), whose programs have helped students earn FAA Remote Pilot in Command certifications, learn Python, and gain exposure to real-world STEM applications in first responder and military contexts.

With this NSF Phase II award, AALMV will expand from its base at the Maritime and Defense Technology Hub in St. Petersburg, Florida. The platform will serve schools and advanced manufacturing programs across Tampa Bay, Central Florida, and the Space Coast-regions central to U.S. defense readiness and innovation.

"DroneWolf.AI is more than a teaching tool-it's a competitive framework where students develop and track AI models, test physics-based solutions in drone simulations, and gain real credentials," said Sara Moola, Founder and CEO of AALMV. "Thanks to NSF's support, we are building the next generation of mission-ready engineers and innovators."

DroneWolf.AI integrates with CollegeBoard's AP Physics standards, edX lectures, and technical certifications such as Python and RPIC. It is supported by mentors and engineers from organizations like Lockheed Martin Skunkworks, Ford Advanced Manufacturing, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Advancing Applied Learning for Mission Victory is a mission-driven company dedicated to equipping students with applied physics, AI, and robotics skills through immersive drone-based education.

Founded in 2012, Warrior Outdoor Leadership for the Future is a nonprofit that delivers outdoor engineering, leadership, and STEM training to youth, with a special focus on military families.

