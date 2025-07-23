Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

The full amended text is shown below.

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 22 July 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share

Cum Income Pence per share

Ex Income NAV with debt at par value 329.96 325.56 NAV with debt at fair value 334.74 330.34

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

23 July 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323