KX, a global leader in real-time, time-series and AI-driven analytics, today proudly announces a new chapter of growth and innovation through a strategic acquisition by TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global private equity firm. Under the agreement, TA has acquired a majority stake in FD Technologies, KX's parent company, with existing shareholders retaining a minority interest.

After six years as a division of FD Technologies plc, KX will return to private ownership-a significant milestone in the company's 30-year evolution. With TA's backing, KX is poised to accelerate its momentum as the platform of choice for industries where real-time performance and AI-driven insight are mission-critical.

KX is purpose-built for the AI era, powering time-sensitive, data-intensive systems across capital markets, aerospace defense, and high-tech manufacturing. Its platform enables organizations to process and analyze massive volumes of time-series and sensor data in real time, delivering trusted insights that drive automation, predictive modeling, and the foundation for vertical agentic AI systems that operate with context, precision and autonomy.

"Our customers require platforms that do more than store and query data-they need systems that fuel their AI initiatives, power automation, and unlock real-time value from complex environments," said Ashok Reddy, CEO of KX. "KX is uniquely positioned to serve this demand across the world's most dynamic industries. With TA's partnership, we have the freedom and focus to go further, faster-investing deeply in our products, our team, and the outcomes we deliver for customers. This is also a platform for expansion, and together with TA, we intend to build a market leader in every vertical we serve."

The acquisition enables KX to operate with greater agility and long-term focus, doubling down on its commitment to customers and innovation. It empowers KX to:

Accelerate innovation in real-time, AI-driven analytics to support mission-critical decisions

Expand platform capabilities to power vertical AI use cases

Invest in scalable infrastructure and top-tier technical talent

Deliver enduring value across industries by solving complex, high-impact problems

"With the acquisition now complete, we're thrilled to officially begin our partnership with KX," said Hythem El-Nazer, Co-Managing Partner of TA. "Having spent decades investing in and scaling enterprise software companies, we've seen how category-defining platforms can shape the future of technology. KX, trusted by some of the world's most sophisticated organizations, stands out for its ability to process time-series and sensor data at speed and scale. As industries increasingly adopt AI-native, streaming-first architectures, we believe KX is well positioned to lead that evolution. We're proud to partner with the entire KX team as they continue to advance the platform for the next generation of innovation."

About KX

KX software powers real-time, time-series, and AI-driven analytics across capital markets, aerospace defense, and high-tech manufacturing. Built for speed, precision, and scale, the KX platform enables organizations to extract actionable insights from streaming, sensor, and historical data to support critical use cases from predictive maintenance and operational automation to real-time simulation and vertical agentic AI. Trusted globally for its proven performance and reliability, KX delivers the data infrastructure enterprises need to thrive in an AI-driven world. www.KX.com

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and businesses services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

