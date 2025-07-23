Prisma Campaigns Partners With Atomic to Help Boost Direct Deposit Switching and Credit Union PFI Designation

Credit unions can now increase account primacy and deepen member relationships by embedding direct deposit activation into personalized, data-driven journeys.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Prisma Campaigns, a leading provider of marketing automation for credit unions and community banks, has announced a strategic partnership with Atomic, a fintech powering connected financial experiences. This integration allows credit unions to automate direct deposit switching with highly targeted, omnichannel campaigns. This will help turn engagement into activation and relationships into long-term loyalty.

Direct deposit has long been a central component in building primary account relationships and is a foundational trigger for increased deposit activity and product adoption. Yet, many institutions struggle to convert members due to enrollment friction.

With Atomic and Prisma working together, that barrier is removed. Marketing teams can identify and engage members with relevant messaging. The result is a seamless guide that makes switching direct deposit quick and easy.

"Direct deposit isn't just operational, it's strategic," said Guillermo Winkler, CEO of Prisma Campaigns. "It signals trust, loyalty, and deeper engagement. With this integration, credit unions can move beyond generic campaigns and offer a smart, simple, and fully digital path to becoming a member's primary financial institution."

Key benefits for credit unions include:

Identifying members without direct deposit

Launching automated, multichannel campaigns across email, SMS, push notification, and online banking

Embedding Atomic's direct deposit switching flow into personalized marketing journeys

Driving measurable increases in deposit volume, member engagement, and product adoption

Eliminating manual processes (no more paper forms, branch visits, or complex IT work required)

"Direct deposit is more than just a transaction, it's a key aspect of the relationship between a member and their credit union," said Jordan Wright, CEO and Co-founder of Atomic. "By integrating Atomic's technology with Prisma Campaigns' personalized outreach, we're enabling credit unions to create seamless, engaging experiences that foster trust and long-term loyalty."

The integration is now available to all Prisma Campaigns clients and can be deployed quickly and securely. With minimal effort, credit unions can launch intelligent campaigns that promote seamless direct deposit switching.

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns is a modern marketing automation platform purpose-built for financial institutions. Trusted by credit unions and community banks across the U.S., Prisma helps marketers deliver highly personalized, data-driven experiences across email, SMS, push notifications, online banking banners, and more. With seamless core and third-party integrations, Prisma transforms siloed data into targeted journeys that increase engagement, product adoption, and loyalty while reducing friction. Prisma empowers institutions to scale humanized marketing and become their members' primary financial partner. For more information, visit prismacampaigns.com

About Atomic

Atomic is a leading fintech company powering connected financial experiences. They are trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 8 of the top 10 U.S. financial institutions and 13 of the top 20 fintech firms. Atomic serves as the essential bridge between consumer data and financial solutions by allowing unparalleled access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, facilitating a range of financial services, including direct deposit switching, payment method updating, and bill and subscription management. For more information, visit https://atomic.financial.

