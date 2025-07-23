Black Book Research: Viz.ai Named #1 in 2025 Black Book Survey of AI-Powered Acute Care & Clinical Decision Support Vendors

Clinician Satisfaction, Accuracy, and Innovation Propel Viz.ai to the Top Across 11 Performance Indicators

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Black Book Market Research has released its 2025 report on AI-powered acute care and clinical decision support (CDSS) solutions, naming Viz.ai the top-ranked vendor overall, with #1 ratings in 11 of 18 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) evaluated by frontline clinicians and administrators at 806 physician practices, groups and healthcare delivery networks across the United States. Viz.ai was also the only company out of 30 that exceeded expectations and was in the top 10 percentile in every KPI.

Based on a national survey conducted between Q1 and Q3 2025 with 1,364 validated respondents representing radiologists, neurologists, hospitalists, cardiologists, emergency physicians, administrators and clinical IT leaders, the results reflect real-world outcomes across hospitals and acute care networks. Vendors were rated across 18 categories including diagnostic accuracy, clinical relevance, workflow integration, user satisfaction, regulatory compliance, and return on investment.

Viz.ai ranked #1 in the following critical KPIs:

Diagnostic Accuracy & Clinical Confidence

Ease of Implementation & Adoption

Vendor Responsiveness & Technical Support

Customization & Workflow Alignment

Compatibility in Multi-Vendor Environments

User Satisfaction & Acceptance

Transparency & Explainability of AI Insights

Regulatory Adherence & Compliance Support

Innovation & Futureproofing

Return on Technology Investment

Clinical Relevance of Alerts

"Viz.ai's performance in this year's report underscores its leadership in AI-driven acute care," said Black Book President Doug Brown. "Its solutions deliver not only speed and clinical precision but also consistent satisfaction across specialties and hospital sizes."

Survey participants confirmed that Viz.ai significantly accelerated diagnostic and triage workflows, supported multidisciplinary collaboration, and reduced preventable delays in stroke and trauma care.

The full report, 2025 Comparative Performance Results: AI-Powered Acute Care & Clinical Decision Support, is now available at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com. For media inquiries or customized insights, please contact:

