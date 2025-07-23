Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Client-Centered Intellectual Property Firm Marks Major Milestone

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Hudnell Law Group, a modern intellectual property law firm, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary.

Founded in 2010, Hudnell Law Group continues to combine the depth and sophistication of a large firm with the agility and attentiveness of a boutique practice. The firm provides comprehensive services in patent litigation, patent trials, patent licensing, patent prosecution, and intellectual property counseling to clients nationwide and around the world.

Hudnell Law Group serves a distinguished roster of clients, ranging from individual patent holders and emerging startups to dynamic mid-sized enterprises and Fortune 500 corporations. The firm delivers strategic counsel and representation across a wide array of cutting-edge industries, including electronics, telecommunications, semiconductors, networking, computer hardware and software, and financial services.

"Reaching our 15-year milestone is both a proud and special moment," said founding attorney Lewis E. Hudnell, III. "I'm deeply grateful to our clients, team, and partners for their continued trust and support in helping get to this point. As we move forward, we are committed to embracing innovation, expanding our capabilities, and refining our approach to ensure that we exceed the expectations of our clients. Our goal has always been to deliver exceptional client service, and we will remain devoted to maintaining that standard in the years ahead."

About Hudnell Law Group P.C.

Hudnell Law Group is a modern intellectual property law firm committed to innovating, adding value, and delivering results. The firm develops and implements tailored IP solutions that strengthen clients' businesses. By embracing forward-thinking strategies and maintaining an unwavering focus on client service and favorable outcomes, Hudnell Law Group consistently demonstrates its value and impact.

