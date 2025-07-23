Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Client-Centered Intellectual Property Firm Marks Major Milestone

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Hudnell Law Group, a modern intellectual property law firm, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary.

HLG 15th Anniversary

Founded in 2010, Hudnell Law Group continues to combine the depth and sophistication of a large firm with the agility and attentiveness of a boutique practice. The firm provides comprehensive services in patent litigation, patent trials, patent licensing, patent prosecution, and intellectual property counseling to clients nationwide and around the world.

Hudnell Law Group serves a distinguished roster of clients, ranging from individual patent holders and emerging startups to dynamic mid-sized enterprises and Fortune 500 corporations. The firm delivers strategic counsel and representation across a wide array of cutting-edge industries, including electronics, telecommunications, semiconductors, networking, computer hardware and software, and financial services.

"Reaching our 15-year milestone is both a proud and special moment," said founding attorney Lewis E. Hudnell, III. "I'm deeply grateful to our clients, team, and partners for their continued trust and support in helping get to this point. As we move forward, we are committed to embracing innovation, expanding our capabilities, and refining our approach to ensure that we exceed the expectations of our clients. Our goal has always been to deliver exceptional client service, and we will remain devoted to maintaining that standard in the years ahead."

About Hudnell Law Group P.C.

Hudnell Law Group is a modern intellectual property law firm committed to innovating, adding value, and delivering results. The firm develops and implements tailored IP solutions that strengthen clients' businesses. By embracing forward-thinking strategies and maintaining an unwavering focus on client service and favorable outcomes, Hudnell Law Group consistently demonstrates its value and impact.

www.hudnelllaw.com

Company Address:
Hudnell Law Group P.C.
800 W. El Camino Real, Suite 180
Mountain View, CA 95134
United States

Contact Information

Melissa Young
Chief Marketing Officer
melissa@hudnelllaw.com
650-564-7720

.

SOURCE: Hudnell Law Group P.C.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hudnell-law-group-celebrates-15th-anniversary-1050320

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.