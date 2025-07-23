Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Field of Robotics is Exploding, but is the Technology Safe?

TAG Security Quarterly Available for Free Download

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / You may not think that robotics has anything to do with coffee makers, Leonardo da Vinci, dancing dogs, the Roomba vacuum cleaner, heart transplants, and driverless cars. But it does, according to "Securing Robotics," the latest issue of the TAG Security Annual.

The free online quarterly features six articles that reveal the range and reach of robotics today. One article focuses on healthcare, and reports that recently robotic surgery was used for the first time to successfully complete a heart transplant. Another article explains why security needs to be built into robotics at the engineering stage.

The history of the technology dates back to a thought experiment by Leonardo da Vinci, according to a third article that explores the path that has led to the marriage of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). A fourth article, a lengthy interview with a New York University engineering professor, explains why robotics, AI, and cybersecurity are so closely linked, and how those connections can be used to make robotics safe.

As the title of the publication suggests, safety is the central theme. Robotics has long been a source of public fascination and entertainment, but now that it's entered into our daily lives, we are forced to think of it differently. "The public loves to see a robot dancing," the NYU professor noted, "but whether we're going to rely on robots to drive a car, that's a different story."

He continued: "We need some quality assurance, some quality assurance engineering control in the process. And to do that, we need to create some standards, standards to tell the customers or users that this is actually trustworthy."

Each of the six articles explains in some way how the industry is contributing to the security of the field, or how it could be doing better.

Readers can download the issue for free here.

About TAG:
TAG utilizes an AI-powered SaaS platform to deliver cutting-edge insights on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and climate science. The company's unique approach combines technology and expertise to empower organizations with the knowledge needed to navigate these complex landscapes. We provide on-demand recommendations to commercial solution providers and Fortune 500 enterprises.

Contact Information

Lester Goodman
Director of Content, TAG
lgoodman@tag-cyber.com
914.588.1369

.

SOURCE: TAG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-field-of-robotics-is-exploding-but-is-the-technology-safe-1050698

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.