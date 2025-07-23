The Field of Robotics is Exploding, but is the Technology Safe?

TAG Security Quarterly Available for Free Download

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / You may not think that robotics has anything to do with coffee makers, Leonardo da Vinci, dancing dogs, the Roomba vacuum cleaner, heart transplants, and driverless cars. But it does, according to "Securing Robotics," the latest issue of the TAG Security Annual.

The free online quarterly features six articles that reveal the range and reach of robotics today. One article focuses on healthcare, and reports that recently robotic surgery was used for the first time to successfully complete a heart transplant. Another article explains why security needs to be built into robotics at the engineering stage.

The history of the technology dates back to a thought experiment by Leonardo da Vinci, according to a third article that explores the path that has led to the marriage of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). A fourth article, a lengthy interview with a New York University engineering professor, explains why robotics, AI, and cybersecurity are so closely linked, and how those connections can be used to make robotics safe.

As the title of the publication suggests, safety is the central theme. Robotics has long been a source of public fascination and entertainment, but now that it's entered into our daily lives, we are forced to think of it differently. "The public loves to see a robot dancing," the NYU professor noted, "but whether we're going to rely on robots to drive a car, that's a different story."

He continued: "We need some quality assurance, some quality assurance engineering control in the process. And to do that, we need to create some standards, standards to tell the customers or users that this is actually trustworthy."

Each of the six articles explains in some way how the industry is contributing to the security of the field, or how it could be doing better.

