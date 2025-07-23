USALCO Appoints Melinda Burn as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

USALCO, LLC has appointed Melinda Burn as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) to lead New Product Introduction and Research and Development initiatives. Melinda's extensive experience aligns with USALCO's vision to enhance water treatment through innovation and sustainability.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / USALCO, LLC ("USALCO" or "The Company") is excited to announce the appointment of Melinda Burn as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO). In this newly established role, Melinda will spearhead the company's New Product Introduction and Research and Development initiatives.

Melinda Burn

Melinda Burn appointed as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at USALCO

USALCO's vision is to invent, manufacture, and deliver exceptional products and services that enhance water treatment, making it cleaner, more sustainable, and more cost-effective. For decades, The Company has been a leader in the commercialization of new products, such as DelPAC® Polyaluminum Chloride Solution, which revolutionized water treatment. However, the need for cutting-edge innovation to help customers address complex challenges, such as PFAS, microplastics, aging infrastructure, and others, has never been greater.

Melinda brings a wealth of experience in driving technological advancements and product innovation across disciplines. She has built a formidable career at the intersection of technology, strategy, marketing, and customer engagement, making her an ideal fit for USALCO's ongoing transformation efforts. Most recently, she led Strategic Marketing at Solecta, Inc., a prominent company recognized for its innovative membrane separation solutions, specifically tailored for the food and beverage, biotechnology, and industrial sectors. Before that, she served as Vice President of Global Strategic Marketing and Innovation for the Industrial Water Technologies Division at Solenis, a leading global provider of water and hygiene solutions.

Throughout her career, Melinda has held influential positions at leading companies, including Ashland, Invista, Hercules, and DuPont, where she has honed her expertise in R&D, operations, product management, and commercial leadership. She is also a Six Sigma certified Green Belt, aligning well with USALCO's Lean Transformation goals. "What immediately attracted me to USALCO was its ambitious, purpose-driven culture and its clear commitment to being a force for good," said Melinda. "I look forward to bringing my experience and expertise to support USALCO in achieving its strategic vision."

"We are delighted to welcome Melinda to USALCO. Her exceptional teamwork and collaboration skills will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and transform," said CEO Ken Gayer.

About USALCO

USALCO provides water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers across the United States. It offers bespoke formulated chemistries, innovative digital technologies, and an industry-leading product portfolio to address diverse water treatment challenges. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USALCO has 34 manufacturing and distribution facilities nationwide.

Visit https://www.usalco.com for more information.

Contact Information

Trevor Hildebrandt

Vice President Marketing

thildebrandt@usalco.com





SOURCE: USALCO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/usalco-appoints-melinda-burn-as-chief-technology-and-innovation-officer-1051101