ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Veterans Cannabis Care Launches Nationwide Network to Provide FREE Medical Cannabis Recommendations to Veterans

JOIN the Mission of Bringing This Life-Changing Program for Veterans to Every State Where Medical Cannabis is Legal

CASSELBERRY, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Veterans Cannabis Care, a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking nationwide initiative: the formation of a network of licensed medical cannabis providers dedicated to offering free medical cannabis recommendations to U.S. Veterans in legal medical cannabis states.

Veterans Cannabis Care Logo

Veterans Cannabis Care Logo

Over the last three years, Veterans Cannabis Care has fully funded access to medical cannabis for Veterans in Florida - covering both the state registration and physician evaluation fees. To date, the organization has assisted more than 900 Florida Veterans, saving them over $275,000 in out-of-pocket costs.

Now, building on that success, Veterans Cannabis Care is launching a nationwide initiative to connect cannabis clinicians who are dedicated to supporting those who have served. Through this new network, Veterans across the country will be able to receive free cannabis evaluations, with all associated state costs covered by Veterans Cannabis Care.

"Far too many veterans live with PTSD, chronic pain, and other service-related conditions - and many simply cannot afford to access natural therapeutic options they need and deserve," said Robb Harmon, founder of Veterans Cannabis Care. "This program creates a national safety net of compassionate care - one free recommendation at a time."

As part of this expansion, Veterans Cannabis Care welcomes licensed healthcare professionals, medical cannabis physicians/clinicians, Veteran service organizations, and sponsors to join the mission of bringing this life-changing program to every state where medical cannabis is legal. JOIN the network today. Visit www.veteranscannabiscare.org.

contact:

Robb Harmon
robb@veteranscannabiscare.org
www.veteranscannabiscare.org
407 325-9138

.

SOURCE: Veterans Cannabis Care



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/veterans-cannabis-care-launches-nationwide-network-to-provide-free-me-1051217

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
