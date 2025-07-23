Experity Ventures Donates $3,000 to Support Hunger Relief and Community Outreach

The first annual charity golf outing raises $1500 in player donations and is ultimately matched by Experity Ventures

BLUE BELL, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Experity Ventures has announced a $1,500 donation to The Chosen 300, a local nonprofit committed to combating hunger and homelessness in the Philadelphia area.

Local Team Tee's it up To Help Fight Hunger

Local Team Tee's it up To Help Fight Hunger

The money was raised at the inaugural Thrivest Invitational Charity Golf Tournament, which featured 88 local attorneys and staff, who decided to tee it up for a good cause at Blue Stone Country Club in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

"Supporting The Chosen 300 aligns with our core values," said Ryan Silverman, CEO of Experity Ventures. "We're honored to support organizations making a real difference -and proud to contribute to their mission of feeding those in need, both near and far.

The donation will help fund The Chosen 300's initiatives, including meal services, transitional housing, workforce training, and outreach programs that uplift those in need. "Thrivest has quickly become a huge asset to our organization." Said Brian Jenkins, Executive Director of Chosen 300. "Not every corporate partner helps organize and distribute over 200 baskets to seniors at our monthly Ambler Distribution. We are looking forward working with the team for years to come."

About Chosen 300 Ministries

Chosen 300 Ministries, Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Philadelphia, PA, dedicated to uniting people from diverse backgrounds and faiths to serve the homeless community. Their mission is to distribute meals and provide services to the homeless in the Greater Philadelphia Area and around the world, emphasizing the importance of unity for the common good.

Through their volunteer efforts and various international missions, Chosen 300 Ministries aims to bring together individuals from different races, ethnic groups, denominations, social and economic classes, fostering a sense of community and compassion towards those in need.

For more information about The Chosen 300, visit www.chosen300.org.

About Experity Ventures

The portfolio of companies under the Experity Ventures umbrella, provide tech-driven financial solutions that help individuals who have been the victim of a personal injury, a vehicle accident, workplace injury or other related matter with financial solutions that help them with essential living expenses, medical care and other financial obligations as they navigate the legal system to a fair settlement.

For more information on Experity, please visit www.experityventures.com

SOURCE: Experity Ventures

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/experity-ventures-donates-3-000-to-support-hunger-relief-and-communi-1051459