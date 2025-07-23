Raven Resources Corp.: Grove Electric & Lighting Supply Reports Exceptional June 2025 Revenue Growth

GROVE, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Grove Electric & Lighting Supply, a portfolio company of Raven Resources Corp., is excited to announce outstanding financial performance for June 2025, achieving:

76% year-over-year increase compared to June 2024

81% growth over June 2023

Building on earlier success, including a 64% surge in January, the company is on pace to exceed last year's annual gross revenues by at least 20%, reaffirming its strong net income prospects for 2025.

"The results speak for themselves - our team's commitment and refined approach are paying off," said Tim Williams, Manager of Grove Electric & Lighting Supply. "This standout June performance showcases the trust our customers place in us and the ongoing improvement in our operations."

Steve Kelly, President of Raven Resources Corp., commented, "June's exceptional results reflect the strength of Grove's leadership and the impact of our strategic investments. We remain confident this upward momentum will drive sustained growth into year-end."

Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources Corp., added, "At Raven, we believe in combining speed, precision, and a relationship-first approach. Grove's outstanding June results are a testament to that ethos - and underscore the power of disciplined execution."

Jamie Moss, Secretary and Treasurer of Raven Resources Corp., noted, "Working together with Grove's team to roll out new processes has been immensely rewarding. We're already seeing efficiency gains - and expect these efforts to continue delivering results."

About Grove Electric & Lighting Supply

Founded in 1998 and acquired by Raven Resources Corp. in late 2024, Grove Electric & Lighting Supply is a trusted provider of electrical and lighting products serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Grove, Oklahoma. Known for its "big-box inventory and small-town service," Grove benefits from Raven's tailored back-office, financial strategy, and growth-planning support

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a Dallas-based investment and asset management firm specializing in strategic partnerships across commercial-industrial development, private credit, and structured finance. Operating at "Raven Speed," the firm enhances portfolio companies through financial engineering, operational excellence, governance, and brand strategy.

