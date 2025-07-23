Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raven Resources Corp.: Grove Electric & Lighting Supply Reports Exceptional June 2025 Revenue Growth

GROVE, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Grove Electric & Lighting Supply, a portfolio company of Raven Resources Corp., is excited to announce outstanding financial performance for June 2025, achieving:

Grove Electric & Lighting Supply

Grove Electric & Lighting Supply

  • 76% year-over-year increase compared to June 2024

  • 81% growth over June 2023

Building on earlier success, including a 64% surge in January, the company is on pace to exceed last year's annual gross revenues by at least 20%, reaffirming its strong net income prospects for 2025.

"The results speak for themselves - our team's commitment and refined approach are paying off," said Tim Williams, Manager of Grove Electric & Lighting Supply. "This standout June performance showcases the trust our customers place in us and the ongoing improvement in our operations."

Steve Kelly, President of Raven Resources Corp., commented, "June's exceptional results reflect the strength of Grove's leadership and the impact of our strategic investments. We remain confident this upward momentum will drive sustained growth into year-end."

Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources Corp., added, "At Raven, we believe in combining speed, precision, and a relationship-first approach. Grove's outstanding June results are a testament to that ethos - and underscore the power of disciplined execution."

Jamie Moss, Secretary and Treasurer of Raven Resources Corp., noted, "Working together with Grove's team to roll out new processes has been immensely rewarding. We're already seeing efficiency gains - and expect these efforts to continue delivering results."

About Grove Electric & Lighting Supply

Founded in 1998 and acquired by Raven Resources Corp. in late 2024, Grove Electric & Lighting Supply is a trusted provider of electrical and lighting products serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Grove, Oklahoma. Known for its "big-box inventory and small-town service," Grove benefits from Raven's tailored back-office, financial strategy, and growth-planning support

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a Dallas-based investment and asset management firm specializing in strategic partnerships across commercial-industrial development, private credit, and structured finance. Operating at "Raven Speed," the firm enhances portfolio companies through financial engineering, operational excellence, governance, and brand strategy.

Contact Information

Kelly Delp
Chief Communications Officer
kdelp@rvn.rs
(214) 865-9083

.

SOURCE: Raven Resources Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/grove-electric-and-lighting-supply-reports-exceptional-june-2025-1051490

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.