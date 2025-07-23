Cathy Mendell - Theia Financial: Retirement Income Expert, Cathy Mendell, Launches Your Next Chapter

Live Coaching to Help Retirees Turn Savings into Lifetime Paychecks

JACKSONVILLE, OR / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Retirement income expert Cathy Mendell, founder of Theia Financial, is launching Your Next Chapter, a highly interactive live virtual coaching workshop created to guide retirees through their transition from work paychecks to retirement paychecks. With coaching workshops for the public and private retirement readiness workshops designed for employers, Your Next Chapter provides those nearing retirement with a guided path to the vital components of creating a successful retirement income plan.

The massive wave of Americans approaching retirement, who are the first to rely on 401(k)s and other defined contribution plans rather than traditional pensions, now faces a critical turning point. The shift from relying on employer-managed retirement plans to the sudden responsibility of self-managing their investments upon leaving the workforce has many retirees feeling uncertain, vulnerable to market risk, and overwhelmed as they realize the onus has been placed on them to convert their retirement assets into a reliable monthly income that they won't outlive. With 11,200 Americans turning 65 every day through 2027, the need for guidance has never been greater.

Cathy Mendell has provided one-on-one coaching to hundreds of retirees as they transition from the accumulation phase of retirement, while working, to the decumulation phase upon retirement. With her proprietary framework, TheiaPath, she offers more than just a "probability of success" she delivers a step-by-step process to help clients maximize their monthly retirement income and protect themselves against the financial threats of longevity, inflation, taxes, and sequence-of-returns risk in the stock market.

Through Your Next Chapter, Mendell now opens up the TheiaPath framework in the form of group coaching workshops where participants can engage, ask questions, and get answers in real-time. Here, they will define retirement goals, map out lifestyle expenses, learn about withdrawal tax strategies, discover guaranteed income options, and begin to build a retirement paycheck plan they can count on for life.

"Too many retirees are stuck hoping their savings will last, with no clear plan or income strategy. Your Next Chapter changes that. This is more than coaching, it's a lifeline," said Cathy Mendell, Founder of Theia Financial. "I created this program to give everyday Americans access to the information they need to begin creating a clear path to predictable income, peace of mind, and a retirement they can actually enjoy."

About Cathy Mendell & Theia Financial:

Cathy Mendell is a nationally recognized retirement income strategist and the founder of Theia Financial. Known for her holistic and personalized approach, Cathy has helped hundreds of individuals navigate the complex transition from saving to generating reliable retirement income. Her proprietary framework, TheiaPath, offers clients a 7-step process and a written blueprint for securing a guaranteed lifetime income, enabling them to retire with clarity, security, and peace of mind.

Theia Financial is built on the belief that trust, transparency, and education are non-negotiables in financial planning. Beyond her financial work, Cathy is also deeply committed to global philanthropic efforts, including her support of the Orphanages of Kenya initiative. Her mantra reflects her mission: "Without reliable lifetime income, there is no retirement." For more information, visit https://yournextchapterworkshop.com

