Labor Smart, Inc.: Adios Ignites with Massive Launch Weekend - Millions in Distributor Commitments, 135M+ Impressions, and Surging Pre-Sales

Backed by Manny Pacquiao and Cookies®, Adios Becomes One of the Hottest Beverage Debuts of the Year Ahead of August 15 Launch

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Labor Smart Inc. (OTCID:LTNC), a Wyoming-based public company, is thrilled to announce a breakout launch weekend for its flagship tequila-based ready-to-drink (RTD) brand, Adios, which has already generated millions of dollars in wholesale commitments, over 135 million impressions, and surging pre-sale momentum at AdiosSpirits.com.

The launch was fueled by global legend Manny Pacquiao's return to the ring, which ended in a dramatic draw and attracted global media attention. As a central ambassador for Adios, Manny's presence helped catapult the brand into the cultural mainstream, while Cookies®, the iconic lifestyle brand founded by Berner, amplified the launch through its unmatched digital and retail network.

Brandon Figueroa also notched a major win on the same card, reinforcing Adios' strong connection to combat sports and cultural relevance.

"The response to Adios has been nothing short of explosive," said Brad Wyatt, CEO of LTNC. "We've already secured millions of dollars in wholesale commitments from distribution partners, and the online pre-sale at AdiosSpirits.com is tracking well above expectations. We're seeing real momentum-and it's only the beginning."

Crafted with ultra-premium tequila, real fruit juice, and zero artificial additives, Adios is the result of a strategic partnership between LTNC, Cookies®, Casa Rica, and Flaviar. The official retail launch begins August 15 in California, with other U.S. and international markets to follow shortly.

"The Adios launch was a cultural moment-and the perfect way to lead into what's next," said Tom Zarro, Chairman of the Board. "We're now preparing to bring Lock'd In into the spotlight in a way it's never seen before."

Lock'd In: A Grassroots Favorite Poised for Breakout

Lock'd In Hydrogen Water has been building steadily with a loyal customer base-especially among LTNC's long-term shareholders. While the brand has seen consistent sales since its initial launch, a major new deal now in the works is expected to mark the most significant milestone in the brand's history. Full details will be announced soon.

About Labor Smart Inc. (LTNC)

Labor Smart Inc. is a Wyoming-based public company focused on building and scaling culturally relevant beverage brands across the alcoholic, non-alcoholic, and wellness sectors. Its portfolio includes Adios Spirits, GoFast Energy, Lock'd In Hydrogen Water, and Xing Tea.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@laborsmartinc.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/adios-ignites-with-massive-launch-weekend-millions-in-distributor-commit-1051782