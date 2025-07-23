Exclusive Networks USA: Exclusive Networks North America Signs with A10 Networks to Expand Cybersecurity Capabilities

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Exclusive Networks, a global leader in cybersecurity, has established a North American distribution agreement with A10 Networks that will magnify the reach of the distributor's security and infrastructure solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud and edge-cloud environments.

"We place a high value on organizations that can effectively support our missions in both cybersecurity and the channel, and Exclusive Networks excels in both areas," says Phil Labas, RVP, Americas channel and alliance partners at A10 Networks. "This relationship will expand our reseller base, education and marketing abilities, and collective technical expertise, as well as support strategic use cases in security and AI across the enterprise market."

This new arrangement allows solution providers to procure A10 Networks' products and services in the United States and Canada through the Exclusive Networks' growing community. A10's specialized network, application and AI security solutions target mid-market to enterprise organizations, including global enterprises, service providers, federal agencies, and public sector institutions. The A10 Networks solutions are designed to support customers with complex networking, security, and application delivery requirements-such as DDoS protection, SSL inspection, CGNAT, NG-WAF, API and bot protection, and AI-ready high-performance load balancing.

"MSPs, VARs, solution providers and systems integrators are seeking more advanced cybersecurity tools to protect their clients and themselves from the rising threats, and our new relationship with A10 Networks will simplify that process," says Andrew Warren, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Exclusive Networks, North America. "This agreement is consistent with our commitment to offering the most comprehensive network, application and AI security solutions to our partners and, ultimately, their clients. We anticipate A10 Networks will bring a wealth of new sales and support opportunities to all the skilled IT and cybersecurity professionals in the Exclusive Networks community."

Key advantages of this agreement for the community include:

More advanced and highly comprehensive network, application and AI security capabilities

Simplified procurement through Exclusive Networks

The addition of A10 Networks to Exclusive Networks' line card is part of a larger initiative to expand the distributor's capabilities and presence in North America. This includes major additions to its North American leadership team, and revitalized investments in consultative services and offerings that go beyond traditional legacy distribution offerings. The objective is to support resellers and end users in the most practical and urgent ways possible, helping them grow and thrive.

For more information or help ordering these technologies, contact your Exclusive Networks North American account management team.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global cybersecurity go-to-market specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa/.

