ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: ReelTime's RLTR Rises 24% in Two Days, Crushing All Major Tech and AI Stocks Again This Week Following Last Week's 54.3% Increase

RLTR surpasses tech heavyweights Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), AMD, and Palantir (PLTR), so Far This week.

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) continued its explosive upward trajectory this week, posting a +24.1% gain over the past two trading days, far outperforming all major AI and tech stocks. This week's spike builds on last week's +54.3% surge, cementing RLTR's position as the top-performing stock across the entire AI and tech sector despite yesterday's slight pull back.

This increase over the past two days follows the announcement that Reltime's RI was featured in the Green Stock Journal as "A powerful AI that's smarter, faster, and greener than any other on the planet. Reeltimes's Reel Intelligence "RI" outperforms all AI's in terms of minimizing environmental impact." https://greenstockjournal.com/.

This strong momentum surpasses tech heavyweights Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), AMD, and Palantir (PLTR), so Far This week.

The surge follows heightened investor interest in ReelTime's groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform, Reel Intelligence ("RI"), which has demonstrated a clear technological lead over mainstream AI providers.

2-Day Stock Performance Comparison

July 22-23, 2025

Ticker Company % Change RLTR ReelTime Media +24.1% MSFT Microsoft Corp -0.9% NVDA NVIDIA Corp -2.5% GOOGL Alphabet Inc (Google) +0.6% AMD Advanced Micro Devices -1.4% PLTR Palantir Technologies -1.8%

RLTR soared 24.1% this week while nearly every major tech and AI stock declined or remained flat

At the heart of this momentum is Reel Intelligence ("RI"), ReelTime's proprietary chip-agnostic, distributed computing AI platform. RI continues to draw attention for its ability to outperform centralized AI models in nearly every measurable way.



RI's Competitive Advantages: Chip-Agnostic Architecture: RI runs efficiently on any hardware-no reliance on GPUs or cloud infrastructure. Distributed Processing: Enables real-time collaboration and output generation across global nodes. Adaptive Learning: Continuously updates in real-time-no retraining required. High-Fidelity Output: RI can generate Emmy-grade 4K video, Grammy-level audio, advanced code, animation, imagery, and more. Energy Efficient: Requires a fraction of the power needed by large, centralized AI platforms.

Last Week's Performance Recap

July 15-22, 2025

Ticker Company % Change RLTR ReelTime Media +54.3% MSFT Microsoft Corp +0.4% NVDA NVIDIA Corp +0.5% GOOGL Alphabet Inc (Google) +0.8% AMD Advanced Micro Devices -1.1% PLTR Palantir Technologies -0.4%

RLTR's 7 day run, up over 92% combined, comes at a time when the broader AI sector has either stalled or pulled back. With RI now entering early-stage commercial deployment and a major media campaign underway, momentum appears poised to continue

"RI is proving itself to be a superior form of intelligence, faster, more adaptive, and vastly more efficient than legacy models," said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime. "We encourage everyone to try RI now for free at https://tryrinow.com/ RI continues to improve daily in its core and we look forward to making more of its capabilities available to the public as they mature."

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agent technology to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for content creation across images, audio, video, and more. In addition to its AI platform, ReelTime offers end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services for media projects and has been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology. ReelTime continues to leverage its technological expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced in the digital age.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn, CEO

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

Website: ReelTime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/reeltimes-rltr-rises-24-in-two-days-crushing-all-major-tech-and-1051886