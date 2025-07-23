St. Augustine, Florida/Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Movora, a global leading provider of veterinary orthopedic solutions, and the AO Foundation, a global leader in medical education and innovation, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing veterinary education beginning in 2026.

Through this partnership, Movora will support a series of AO-led educational events across North America, Western Europe, and Japan. These courses-delivered independently by the AO-will focus on surgical principles and hands-on skills development in veterinary orthopedics. While the AO retains full control over course design and delivery, Movora will provide logistical and technical support, including workstations, equipment, and on-site personnel.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving surgical outcomes through education and innovation," said Guy Spoerri, CEO of Movora. "We're proud to support the AO's world-class programs and look forward to deepening our collaboration."

"As a veterinary orthopedic surgeon and President of the AO Foundation, I'm thrilled about this agreement and our future partnership with Movora," said Mark Markel, AO Foundation President. "The future is bright for our animal patients as we focus on new innovations with the partnership addressing improvements in patient care and the education we provide worldwide to veterinarians."

Claas Albers, CEO and Vice Chair of the AO Foundation Board emphasizes that "AO VET with its amazing achievements is an integral part of the AO. The partnership with Movora will enable us to continue activities in animal care around the world."

The MoU also establishes the bases for broader strategic cooperation beyond 2026. Movora and the AO will jointly explore opportunities in product innovation, curriculum development, and community building within the veterinary profession. Dedicated workstreams will be established to develop long-term objectives, with further details expected to be announced at the AO Davos Courses in December 2025.

This collaboration reinforces both organizations' commitment to elevating standards in surgery and supporting veterinary professionals around the world.

About Movora

Movora is a global veterinary med-tech company specializing in orthopedic implants, surgical instruments, and continuing education for veterinary professionals. Movora supports veterinarians around the world with innovative solutions that help deliver the best possible outcomes for patients.

About the AO Foundation

The AO Foundation is a medically guided nonprofit organization led by an international group of surgeons specialized in the treatment of trauma and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. The AO is renowned for its rigorous, independent educational programs and collaborative approach to research and innovation.

