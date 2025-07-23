Wood Dale, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Gebrüder Weiss, a 500-year-old international transport and logistics company, announced the relocation of its El Paso, Texas, facility - an update to its growing Southwest U.S. footprint. The move reinforces the company's ongoing efforts to facilitate cross-border trade between the United States and Mexico. Gebrüder Weiss first opened its El Paso location in 2022 in anticipation of the shift to nearshoring and named industry veteran Antonio Acuña as Director of Border Logistics. The new facility, located at 1273 Joe Battle Boulevard, enhances the company's capabilities with the addition of warehouse space for greater cross-border efficiency.

Through the first five months of 2025, trade in goods between the United States and Mexico totaled $359.6 billion, with Mexico holding its position as the United States' top trading partner. In May alone, bilateral trade reached $74.5 billion. Despite this momentum, newly announced tariffs from the Trump administration have reintroduced uncertainty. A 90-day pause issued in April does not apply to imports from Mexico that fall outside the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). As a result, manufacturers in sectors such as automotive, aerospace and high-tech are reassessing their supply chains. Gebrüder Weiss is supporting customers with strategies to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and maintain cross-border efficiency.

"Knowledge is power, and Gebrüder Weiss has that knowledge," says Acuña. "Our El Paso employees are cross-border logistics experts and well-equipped to support customers navigating this shifting landscape through warehousing strategies, customs expertise, and alternative routes that help them move forward."

In addition to being a key hub for international trade, the El Paso region is the fifth-largest manufacturing center in the Western Hemisphere. To support this trade volume, the Gebrüder Weiss facility includes additional secure storage and advanced technology for efficient customs processing.

"We are confident that cross-border trade between the U.S. and Mexico will continue to grow over time, even if the growth is marked by near-term adaptations," says Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss North America. "Our relocated El Paso facility and warehouse strengthen our position at the Southern Border for our customers' benefit. We've successfully navigated supply chain challenges year after year, guiding our customers to best-fit outcomes."

For more information about Gebrüder Weiss USA, its services, locations, or employment opportunities, please visit gw-world.com/us.





The Gebrüder Weiss El Paso team stands in front of the company's new warehouse facility. Pictured from left to right: Antonio Acuna, Edgar Aguirre, Rugen Tarango, Claudia Ortiz, Jessica Valdez, Monica Hernandez, Gilberto Tovar, and Luis Tovar. (source: Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10370/259635_c26d2eb9d44ffb84_003full.jpg

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. gw-world.com/us.

