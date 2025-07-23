Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 16 mineral claims covering approximately 320 acres on the eastern side of its existing Shirley East Project in Wyoming's Shirley Basin.

This strategic expansion increases Noble Plains' footprint in one of the most historically productive and actively resurging uranium districts in the United States. The newly staked claims are located directly adjacent to lands held by Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) and are underpinned by historical aerial data showing over 174 drillholes. The tight clusters of past drilling activity-strongly correlated with zones of higher uranium mineralization in the 1980's, are the key target areas of the newly staked projects.

"This staking expands our presence in a district that has already proven its value," said Paul Cowley, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "We identified this area through historical aerial datasets that revealed concentrated legacy drill patterns. These patterns are closely associated with higher mineralized zones and staking these claims allows us to consolidate a highly prospective area next to a major uranium player."

Figure 1 - Newly Staked claims with Historical Drill hole locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/259755_d8f99cc534e0494b_002full.jpg

The Shirley Basin produced over 51 million pounds of uranium between 1960 and 1992 and is now seeing a resurgence in development and investment. By extending the Company's existing project area, Noble Plains not only strengthens its land position but also unlocks exploration efficiencies-leveraging permitting, logistics, and future resource delineation across a broader claim package.

This expansion is consistent with the Company's focused strategy: to build a pipeline of uranium pounds in the ground by targeting brownfield and historically mineralized projects in top-tier U.S. jurisdictions with ISR (In-Situ Recovery) potential.

Noble Plains' Shirley Basin holdings now include the Shirley Central and the expanded Shirley East project growing the companies footprint with both near-term drill targets and long-term growth potential. The Company is actively advancing multiple properties across Wyoming's Powder River and Shirley basins, with field programs and permitting underway for planned drilling in 2025.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley", CEO

"Drew Zimmerman", President

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results including the Company's ability to strengthen market engagement and build long-term shareholder value and the anticipated enhancement of governance and strategic capabilities through the appointment of Ms. Meleger. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

