Expanded Multi-Platform Protection Now Covers YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram to Safeguard Digital Creators from Scams, Account Takeovers, and Cyber Threats

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced expanded support for Facebook and Instagram for Bitdefender Security for Creators, the industry's first dedicated cybersecurity solution for digital content creators, social media influencers, and online creatives. With this expansion, the service delivers powerful, multi-platform protection across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, addressing the sharp increase in scams, account takeovers, and malware attacks threatening creators' livelihoods and reputations.

Online scams and credential theft are accelerating at an alarming pace. A recent investigation uncovered a massive cache of over 184 million exposed login credentials and passwords including millions tied to Instagram and Facebook. At the same time, scams continue to inflict severe economic damage. According to The Global State of Scams 2024 Report, global losses from online scams and fraud have surpassed $1 trillion USD.

Bitdefender Security for Creators safeguards content channels and social media accounts from takeovers and supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Set-up takes just moments and connects both the content channel and the creators' devices. Once activated, Bitdefender continuously monitors for anomalous behaviors on channels and scans owner devices (computers, tablets, mobile) for phishing emails, malicious URLs, files, and malware sending alerts in real-time. Users view and manage protection status across their content channels through a single, intuitive dashboard-eliminating the need to switch between interfaces or juggle fragmented security tools.

Key Features and Benefits

24/7 Account Monitoring Across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube Automatically detects suspicious behavior such as profile changes, bulk content deletion, or unauthorized modifications that may indicate a takeover attempt. Alerts are delivered instantly to the creator.

Automatically detects suspicious behavior such as profile changes, bulk content deletion, or unauthorized modifications that may indicate a takeover attempt. Alerts are delivered instantly to the creator. Multi-Platform Management from a Unified Dashboard Monitor security across all supported platforms in one place. Manage alerts, device scans, and account health without juggling tabs or credentials.

Monitor security across all supported platforms in one place. Manage alerts, device scans, and account health without juggling tabs or credentials. Advanced Threat Defense Blocks zero-days, spyware, ransomware, infostealers, and other malicious threats designed to steal credentials or gain control of content accounts.

Blocks zero-days, spyware, ransomware, infostealers, and other malicious threats designed to steal credentials or gain control of content accounts. AI-Driven Anti-Phishing Technology Detects fraudulent emails, texts, and direct messages (DMs) disguised as brand partnerships or sponsorships, and uses language analysis to flag emerging scam tactics, including Large Language Model (LLM)-generated phishing content.

Detects fraudulent emails, texts, and direct messages (DMs) disguised as brand partnerships or sponsorships, and uses language analysis to flag emerging scam tactics, including Large Language Model (LLM)-generated phishing content. Team Protection Option Ideal for collaborative creators. Extends full security coverage and capabilities to video editors, designers, or anyone with access to your social media presence.

Ideal for collaborative creators. Extends full security coverage and capabilities to video editors, designers, or anyone with access to your social media presence. Account Recovery Assistance In case of compromise, creators receive a step-by-step recovery playbook-covering how to notify online platforms, reset access, and rebuild trust with their audiences.

"Online creators are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals who weaponize trust to take over accounts and scam followers out of money or into downloading malware," stated Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "A single attack can wipe out years of hard work, brand reputation, and income. Bitdefender Security for Creators offers the first end-to-end service to help safeguard creators' accounts, content, and devices across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube delivering continuous, always-on security as online threats evolve."

Availability

Bitdefender Security for Creators with added support for Facebook and Instagram is now available for new and existing customers. For more information or to purchase, visit here.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723595478/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com