Flatiron Health's expanded partnerships fuel real-world data research to transform cancer care across Europe and Asia

Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to improving cancer care and advancing research using real-world data (RWD), today announced that its international oncology research network has tripled in size across the UK, Germany, and Japan over the past year-a milestone that marks an unprecedented acceleration in global cancer research collaboration and impact.

Flatiron Health entered international markets to address the growing unmet need for high-quality, real-world oncology data that is reflective and representative of patient populations, practice patterns, and care settings globally. In just five years, Flatiron established a global network of more than 30 leading academic medical centers, hospitals, universities, and community sites across Europe and Japan that contribute deidentified patient data to Flatiron's real-world database. Notable partners include Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, University Hospitals Of Leicester NHS Trust, and Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the UK; Klinikum Stuttgart in Germany; and the National Cancer Center Hospital East, National Cancer Center Hospital, Nagoya University Hospital, Aichi Cancer Center Hospital, Institute of Science Tokyo Hospital in Japan.

Furthermore, Flatiron also supports a broader group of data users to maximize the generation of impactful evidence, such as its collaboration with University Hospital Essen in Germany, where Flatiron multinational RWD was used for research published in Nature Cancer and presented at ASCO GU.

"The unprecedented expansion of our global network will continue to support improvements to local cancer patients' care and novel multinational research-fundamentally changing what's possible for our partners and the patients they serve," said Nathan Hubbard, Chief Business Officer at Flatiron Health. "Our partners are already unlocking answers to complex research questions-answers that traditional data sources can't support. By leveraging this expanded real-world evidence, which spans from understanding standards of care and treatment patterns to informing HTA and regulatory decisions, this momentum is improving cancer care for patients worldwide."

Flatiron has authored seven research studies incorporating its multinational RWD within the past two years powered by Flatiron's Trusted Research Environment (TRE) (Powered by Lifebit CloudOS)-a secure platform that enables access to patient-level data at scale. In research published in ESMO Real World Data and Digital Oncology, Flatiron Health researchers, software engineers, and medical oncologists local to each geography came together to characterize oncology RWD in the UK, Germany, and Japan. The work demonstrated how Flatiron's TRE enables cross-country cohort analyses, while maintaining local data control and compliance. The methods and approach described in this paper enable global researchers with the tools to investigate treatment patterns and outcomes across diverse healthcare systems, fostering high-quality, multinational evidence generation.

"Flatiron is committed to building research cohorts that are reflective and representative of the real-world oncology populations and local care standards," said Hideaki Bando, MD, Chief, Division of Drug and Diagnostic Development Promotion at National Cancer Center Hospital East. "Increased understanding of how different cancers impact different geographical areas is critical to generate robust evidence to inform targeted treatment strategies worldwide."

While Flatiron's international oncology network marks significant progress in enabling robust research across these regions, many countries outside the UK, Germany, and Japan still lack access to locally-available oncology datasets that are representative, methodologically sound, and recent enough for research needs. To help address these remaining gaps, Flatiron established Flatiron FORUM (Fostering Oncology RWE Uses and Methods), a global consortium that brings together biopharma and academic partners to collaboratively advance a portfolio of research studies focused on the transportability of oncology data across borders. Through Flatiron FORUM, participants co-develop concrete use cases, apply new methodologies, and rigorously validate the transportability of outcomes between regions and diverse healthcare systems-including countries beyond the UK, Germany, and Japan. This collaborative approach addresses critical challenges in regulatory science and access, ultimately supporting better evidence generation and improved outcomes for patients worldwide.

"Flatiron's real-world data is a powerful complement to the UK's cancer registries, adding new clinical depth and recency that help fill critical evidence gaps," said Prof. Geoff Hall, Professor of Cancer Medicine Digital Health and Consultant Oncologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, UK. "Through the combined strength of Flatiron's global oncology research network and Flatiron FORUM, we are unlocking richer insights for both local innovation and multinational research-ultimately supporting more informed clinical breakthroughs, regulatory decisions, and better outcomes for patients across the UK and worldwide."

Flatiron is committed to expanding research access to increasingly representative oncology patient cohorts across the UK, Germany, and Japan, complementing its already extensive US cohorts. This expansion supports a growing set of use cases for researchers, clinicians, and policymakers to answer critical questions about cancer care-driving the next era of global oncology research.

For more information about Flatiron's global network and research initiatives, visit flatiron.com.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723622243/en/

Contacts:

Flatiron Health Media Contact

Nina Toor

press@flatiron.com