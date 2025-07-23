Massachusetts-based cultivator combines craft cultivation mindset with large-scale production in 100,000-square-foot facility

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis production, announced its latest Innovator Spotlight showcasing Insa, a premier cannabis cultivator in Easthampton, Massachusetts. The company's 100,000-square-foot facility features 40,000 square feet of grow space and 20 active grow rooms equipped with Fluence SPYDR and VYPR LED fixtures. Over its three-year partnership with Fluence, Insa has achieved up to 120 grams per square foot of canopy while improving THC and terpene levels.

Led by Frank Golfieri, director of cultivation, Insa's team combines a craft cultivation mindset with large-scale production capabilities. The company's data-driven approach emphasizes attention to detail and a deep understanding of consumer preferences, with a particular focus on terpene expression, strain performance and market demand. After transitioning from HPS to Fluence's LED technology, Insa saw measurable improvements in both yield and quality while reducing energy costs.

"The biggest advantage with Fluence is the consistency that we've been getting," Golfieri said. "I've had the same lights for the last three years now and we're still seeing advancements in yield size and quality. The reliability we're getting from these fixtures allows us to focus on what we do best-developing exceptional strains and optimizing our cultivation processes. The ability to fine-tune light spectra for each growth phase has been crucial in helping us achieve the terpene and potency levels our customers expect."

The Easthampton facility represents Insa's commitment to producing premium cannabis at scale, with each grow room optimized for specific cultivation phases using Fluence's advanced LED solutions. The company launches 50 to 70 new strains annually based on market demand, quality and potency metrics, selecting the top performers to crossbreed and refine future genetics. This systematic approach to strain development and selection has established Insa as a recognized brand throughout Massachusetts and other eastern states.

"Insa exemplifies what's possible when you combine passionate cultivation expertise with the right technology," said Tim Kiefer, sales manager for Fluence North America. "We both believe that data should drive every decision and are aligned in our pursuit of perfecting every facet of the cultivation strategy to better serve our customers. It's a privilege to partner with Insa as they continue to grow into a premier brand across the East Coast."

About Insa

Insa is a vertically integrated, independent medical and adult-use cannabis company. Founded in 2013, the Company was started in Springfield, MA home to its co-founders (and best buds), Pete Gallagher and Pat Gottschlicht. The Company specializes in every step of the medical and adult-use cannabis process, from sourcing to growing to creating and dispensing meticulously crafted products that suit everyone's unique needs. Insa offers an experience that's trustworthy and effective, personal, and handcrafted. Insa has retail stores in Ohio, Massachusetts, Florida, and Connecticut. Insa has wide distribution through wholesale partners across PA and MA. Learn more at insa.com.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market, committed to enabling more efficient crop production for the world's top greenhouse and indoor growers. Fluence, part of Signify's Agricultural Lighting division, operates in Austin, Texas (Americas) and Eindhoven, Netherlands (EMEA). For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

